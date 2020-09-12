7 best 2020-21 Premier League home shirts

The 29th edition of the Premier League gets underway on September 12th, just 48 days after the conclusion of the previous campaign.

A fresh batch of home kits have arrived with some re-imagined classics, stunning new designs as well as some garish graphics and sponsors.

We have compiled the seven best home kits on show this term, ahead of this weekend's big kick-off.

Honourable mentions go to Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ranking the 7 best Premier League home shirts

#7 Everton

Hummel has finally returned to the English top-flight and the Danish giant has started strongly. The sublime diagonal pattern, white trim on the cuffs and the white Hummel chevrons have been an instant hit amongst Evertonians. Exciting times await James Rodriguez and Everton in the Premier League.

#6 Wolves

Adidas strikes gold again with this retro look. The tonal v-shaped graphic, black sleeves and large gold cuffs makes the Wolves shirt standout.

#5 Leicester City

Undoubtedly, the best thing about Leicester City's new shirt is it's sleeve. A sterling job by Adidas. Blue, white and a splash of gold will grace the Premier League again this season.

#4 Sheffield United

Chris Wilder's bold and adventurous Blades get a fitting, striking home shirt from Adidas. Sheffield United kits never fail to impress, especially since their Premier League return.

#3 West Ham

Class. Love the massive badge and you can't go wrong with West Ham's claret and blue.

#2 Arsenal

Adidas knocks it out of the park again with another fine Arsenal kit. This is up there with the previous season's 'bruised banana' throwback strip. Serious retro vibes.

#1 Liverpool

Nike makes it's Liverpool debut with a fine number. The teal trim is a bold attempt and it definitely pays off for the Premier League champions. Big fan of the chunky collar.