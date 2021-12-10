Premier League 2021-22: 5 players who could decide the outcome of Norwich City vs Manchester United

Manchester United will hope to continue their good form in the Premier League when they travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City this weekend.

The Red Devils have defeated Arsenal and Crystal Palace in their last two league matches. They will want to make it three wins in a row in the English top flight.

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League table

Manchester United have looked a more organized side following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They enjoyed a successful start to the Ralf Rangnick era after edging out a victory against Crystal Palace, thanks to a goal from Fred.

With 24 points from 15 league matches, Manchester United are now just three points off the top four in the English top flight.

Meanwhile, Norwich City are at the bottom of the Premier League table with just 10 points after 15 games. Dean Smith's men have won two out of their five league games and will be hoping to cause an upset against the Red Devils.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who could decide the outcome of Norwich City's fixture against Manchester United in the Premier League.

#5 David De Gea | Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been in fine form in the past month

David de Gea has been a solitary bright spot in Manchester United's frail backline. The Spaniard is back to his very best and has been pivotal between the sticks for the Red Devils.

For his majestic displays, De Gea was voted Manchester United's Player of the Month for November by the Red Devils faithful. The goalkeeper has made some key saves to help his side rack up vital points across all competitions in the past month.

Norwich City will have the daunting task of beating De Gea to find the net. At his very best, the 31-year-old can undoubtedly change the outcome of the tie in favor of Manchester United.

#4 Teemu Pukki | Norwich City

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki could influence the outcome of Saturday's tie against Manchester United

Teemu Pukki has been the undisputed talisman for Norwich City, helping his side earn promotion to the Premier League. He is still a force to be reckoned with, having racked up five goals in the English top flight so far this season.

The 31-year-old has been almost the lone goalscorer in a disappointing Norwich side which has scored just eight goals in 15 Premier League matches.

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC



🎶 𝙏𝙚𝙚𝙢𝙪 𝙋𝙪𝙠𝙠𝙞 𝙗𝙖𝙗𝙮, 𝙏𝙚𝙚𝙢𝙪 𝙋𝙪𝙠𝙠𝙞 𝙬𝙤𝙖𝙝-𝙤𝙝-𝙤𝙝!



#NCFC 🗣 “Thank-you to the fans who voted for me! It was a good month for the whole team.”🎶 𝙏𝙚𝙚𝙢𝙪 𝙋𝙪𝙠𝙠𝙞 𝙗𝙖𝙗𝙮, 𝙏𝙚𝙚𝙢𝙪 𝙋𝙪𝙠𝙠𝙞 𝙬𝙤𝙖𝙝-𝙤𝙝-𝙤𝙝! 🗣 “Thank-you to the fans who voted for me! It was a good month for the whole team.”🎶 𝙏𝙚𝙚𝙢𝙪 𝙋𝙪𝙠𝙠𝙞 𝙗𝙖𝙗𝙮, 𝙏𝙚𝙚𝙢𝙪 𝙋𝙪𝙠𝙠𝙞 𝙬𝙤𝙖𝙝-𝙤𝙝-𝙤𝙝!#NCFC

Pukki is prolific in front of goal and has what it takes to influence the outcome of Saturday's tie. The Red Devils' poor defense will provide the Finland international with the perfect opportunity to increase his goal tally.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh