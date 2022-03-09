Premier League 2021-22: Will Everton be relegated?

After last night's dismal defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, the prospect of Everton getting relegated might come to fruition. With just one win in their last 10 Premier League matches, The Toffees currently sit at the 17th position in the league table, just one point above the relegation zone.

Since Frank Lampard's appointment, they have only won one out of five games. With a tough run of fixtures at the end of the season, Frank Lampard and his team have got to start picking up some crucial points.

Everton were thrashed by Tottenham 5-0 with all five goals coming within the first hour of the game. Their defense was absolutely shocking and they had 0 shots on target. With a misfiring frontline and a Championship-level back four, as Carragher mentioned, Lampard has got a difficult job at hand.

Everton's listless display

Everton were criticized by everyone for such a hopeless performance. They played into Tottenham's hands and were outclassed by Conte. They lacked cohesion, desire, and passion. Even Liverpool legend Jamie Carraghar looked concerned about The Toffees' future.

Admist this dreadful run, news of the club cutting ties with Alisher Usmanv has also created a dent in their plans to upgrade the stadium. The Toffees have had many injury crises this season, with players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Yerry Mina forced to sit out at some stage.

Most things have gone wrong for Lampard's team, so it is not against the odds that they might find themselves playing in the Championship next season.

Everton suffered a 0-5 loss against Tottenham

It is still not too late for Frank Lampard to change things around. At the very least, he can have them playing in the Premier League next season. Everton need to make Goodison Park a fortress, and the fans must be their 12th man.

They have seven games left to play at Goodison Park and should win at least five of those, starting with the next two games - against Wolves and Newcastle. He should then have time to reflect on the team in the upcoming international break.

Their major problem has been their defence, so Lampard needs to make his side defensively strong. With the likes of Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin back in the team, they should have enough firepower in the attack.

Lampard took a big gamble in bringing Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek to the club in the January transfer window. Both players have had a really rough past year, but Lampard needs his January transfers to start firing more than ever.

If Everton start to turn things around and gain points against their relegation rivals, they might have just enough points to stay in the Premier League and start again with Lampard next season. But the change needs to start sooner rather than later, because it might already be too late.

