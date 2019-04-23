Premier League: 3 players who let Manchester United down in the 4-0 loss to Everton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going through tough times with Manchester United.

Manchester United seem to be on a massive downward spiral after they miraculously beat PSG in the Champions League. The Red Devils have now lost 6 in their last 8 matches in all competitions, contrasting 180 degrees from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's surging run in the manager's early tenure at the club.

Surprisingly, most of Manchester United's defenders were hardly to blame for the horrific result. However, their attackers and midfielders have let the club down massively. The Red Devils had just a single shot on target and, it came after the 80th minute while the midfield was making too many woeful passes.

This display could probably be the worst for the English giant. Now we will take a look at those 3 players who cost the club a lot at the match.

#3 Fred

There should be a reason for Manchester United to pay such a huge €50 million for the Brazilian midfielder. He was supposed to emulate Fernandinho's presence at Old Trafford at the time but, he has failed to justify his massive price so far.

He has seen some sparks at his United career and featured heavily in the club's recent matches but, he has yet to show consistently decent display. He has gradually lost his form after he became key for United in making a comeback against PSG at the Champions League.

United's latest match against Everton seemed to be the peak of his dipping performance. He offered zero protection at the midfield and left his teammates struggling from Everton's early goals. He was virtually not involved in any of United's attack as he did not register any shot or key pass.

His passing accuracy stood at an abysmal 61 percent, an unforgivable percentage for a central midfielder. He was a constant burden for United in his entire 46 minutes of the match before deservedly replaced by Scott McTominay.

#2 Anthony Martial

The Frenchman has been United's most productive winger alongside Marcus Rashford this season. He has found the net 10 times and provided 2 assists for his team in 25 Premier League appearances. His sublime finishing and excellent chance creation ability have become a drip of hope among United's dull flanks.

Solskjaer has starved for a reliable winger as he has rotated heavily between Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata, and Jese Lingard without much success. Hence, it was only normal for the manager to start Martial against Everton.

Unfortunately, the 23-year-old flopped considerably despite registering United's only shot on target. He was often dispossessed due to failed dribbles, and gave the ball to the opposition numerous times due to his misplaced passes. Overall, he was the worst attacker alongside Rashford at United's front line.

#1 Nemanja Matic

Chelsea would miss Matic a lot when the Serbian followed Jose Mourinho's footsteps to joined Manchester United. He looked worth his €44.7 million price tag as he featured prominently in his debut season for the Red Devils.

United was the second best team in terms of defense last season thanks to Matic's presence. Sadly, the anchorman has now turned out to be a massive liability for the team. He often looked like a mere passenger at the midfield and has continuously been criticized for his poor displays.

He was the worst player as United succumbed to defeat to Everton. He was doing more harm than good for his team as he missed 22 percent of his deliveries, well below his average passing accuracy.

He often got dispossessed, shaking United's midfield stability, while he offered no sort of protection from Everton's longshots. It would just be a matter of time before United dump the 30-year-old if his horrendous displays continue.