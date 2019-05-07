Premier League: 3 positives for Manchester United from this season

Manchester United has endured a difficult 2018-19 season

It has been a disappointing 2018-19 Premier League season for the Red Devils as the club heads in to the next season without gaining qualification for Champions League football for the second consecutive term.

Despite enjoying a good start under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United could not capitalize on their form and eventually failed to move up from the sixth spot on the table.

By not making it to the top 4 of the Premier League, Manchester United will not play Champions League next season, which will definitely affect their chances of attracting quality footballers to the club. This will further have an effect on the club for the upcoming season.

Although not many things have worked for the club this season, here are 3 positives that Manchester United can take out of this horrendous season.

#3 Emergence of a few youngsters

A few youngsters like Scott McTominay have stood up for the club

In a season where most of the senior players have failed, a few youngsters have risen on certain occasions. Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay have been good this season and have a promising future.

Although Marcus Rashford has been off-color in the last few games, he has shown what he his capable of this season. Diago Dalot and Andreas Periera have done well on certain occasions too.

Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes have emerged from the Academy and they do promise good dividends to the club in the future.

#2 Manchester United now know what is wrong with team and only need to correct it

Ed Woodward has a job on his hands in the summer

Since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United have held on to a few under-performing players and gave them their chances despite repeated failures.

Big-money transfers and high wage-bills have also been a problem for Manchester United since then.

This season has exposed such loopholes and having become aware of the standards set by clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City, the Red Devils can only go upwards from now on.

United Chief Executive Ed Woodward has got a real job in his hands.

#1 Manchester United spirit still exists in the squad

Mike Phelan (left) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, along with Michael Carrick, can bring back the glory days at Old Trafford

Although the club has missed the qualification to the Champions League next season, Manchester United never looked like achieving the feat midway through the season, when Jose Mourinho was sacked last December.

The club was trailing the Top 4 spot by a lot of points then and have now missed the qualification by just a few points.

The main reason has been the form the club was in during the few first few weeks of Solskjaer's tenure. The club played like how Manchester United is expected to play and with that, we can understand that the spirit still exists within the squad.

If the likes of Solskjaer, Mike Phelan and Michael Carrick can focus on this in the upcoming months, the club can definitely find its glory days again.