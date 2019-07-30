×
Premier League: 3 signings Manchester United should make before the end of the transfer window

Cyril Odhiambo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
30 Jul 2019, 22:09 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The transfer window is coming to an end for the English clubs. And those who haven’t completed their business will be in a rush to push through some deals before the window shuts.

One club that still looks short of is transfer targets is Manchester United. Of course, the team has already brought in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, but that surely isn’t all from the English giant.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Aaron Wan-Bissaka

They were expected to sign at least one seasoned central defender and midfielder, especially after letting Ander Herrera leave. But so far, neither of the two positions has been filled yet - and it isn't expected that the team will go into the season without fixing those areas.

Central defence in particular is where the team has looked vulnerable and lightweight against the top sides.

On that note, here is a look at the three transfers Manchester United should look to push for before the window shuts.

#1 Sean Longstaff

Sean Longstaff
Sean Longstaff

Sean Longstaff has been mentioned very frequently in the list of central midfielders linked to United, but so far there's been no progress on this front.

Newcastle have put a huge fee on the young star’s head. Fans and critic alike feel that it’s too much for Newcastle to slap a £50 million price on such a young player who only managed 9 games for them last term.

It seems like that the United board is also on the same wavelength, but they should still try and come up with a number that Newcastle can accept.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been quite clear about what he wants, and Longstaff fits the profile of his requirements. He’s young, full of potential and energetic, something that will suit the high-pressing game that Solskjaer is trying to implement at United in the coming season.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Harry Maguire Bruno Fernandes Ole Gunnar Solskjær
