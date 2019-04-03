×
Premier League: 4 Players Manchester United should target in the summer transfer window

Aditya Singh Kashyap
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
03 Apr 2019, 01:12 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rejuvenated the fans after an insipid regime under Jose Mourinho.
Manchester United suffered a disappointing start to Premier League campaign this season, accumulating a paltry 26 points after 17 games, their lowest tally at this stage since 1990-91. Jose Mourinho lost his job after 2 seasons at the club, with United struggling at 6th spot in the League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed on an interim basis to steady the ship until the season end.

United won 14 of the 19 games under Solskjaer, which has convinced the bosses to appoint him as a permanent manager of the club. Red Devils are now at par with Spurs with 61 points in the league and looking healthy to clinch the 4th spot, but there is an 18 point gap between United and table toppers Liverpool. Such a prominent gap pinpoints the need for reinforcements within the United squad to compete and challenge Liverpool and the "noisy neighbours" Manchester City.

Let's look at 4 players United should sign in the imminent summer transfer window to challenge for major silverware next season.

#1 Ruben Neves(Midfielder)

Ruben Neves: A vital cog in Wolves' wheel this season.
Wolverhampton Wanderers are enjoying a terrific PL campaign so far, sitting on 7th place in their first season after securing promotion to the Premiership. They have qualified for FA Cup semi-final as well, beating Manchester United in the last round.

Ruben Neves sits deep in midfield, recovers the ball, and dictates the tempo of his team's play. The Portuguese midfielder has averaged 56.33 passes per match in the league, with 174 accurate long balls. He averages 2.3 interceptions per match and 237 ball recoveries so far this season.

Manchester United need a defensive midfielder who could dictate the game for them, as they find it difficult to control games and create chances when they dominate ball possession. Neves can play an essential part in rectifying United's weakness in this area.

Manchester City and Juventus are also interested in securing his services. Wolves, on the other hand, have put a whopping £100m price tag on him. United, however, is reluctant to pay such a swollen figure for the player who is not established and Man City look more interested in him, as they are looking to find a backup for Fernandinho.

1 / 4 NEXT
Contact Us Advertise with Us