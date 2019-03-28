×
Premier League: 5 hyped summer signings who are struggling this season

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
539   //    28 Mar 2019, 15:04 IST

The footballing season is about to end and the season for transfer rumours is about to begin and big clubs in the Premier League will be linked with every single player there is out there. The teams will be looking to strengthen their side for the next season by bringing in some of the best talents from across Europe. Some signings will work wonders while others will struggle to adjust to the pace of the Premier League.

Many top-class players arrived in the last summer who struggled to adjust to the Premier League and we pick the five most hyped summer signings who have struggled in the Premier League this season.

#5 Naby Keita (Liverpool)

Naby Keita has failed to rub his creative influence on the Liverpool side
Naby Keita has failed to rub his creative influence on the Liverpool side

Naby Keita was bought from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of £54 million in the summer transfer window. There was a lot of hype around the player due to his performances in the Bundesliga the previous season. The 24-year old scored 6 goals and contributed another 5 assists as a Leipzig player.

He inherited the iconic number 8 jersey of Steven Gerard at Liverpool. Keita's arrival excited many of the Liverpool fans their team lacked a player in midfield with his qualities. He can ease past players and brings loads of creativity on the table.

He did show signs of promise at the early stages of the season but has found himself on the bench for the most part of the season. He has played just 1209 minutes across all competition this season for Liverpool managing just 1 assist.

His creative influence on the team has not been great and he averages just 0.3 key passes per game which is a significant drop to his 1.6 key passes per game for RB Leipzig the previous season.

Keita has the quality to succeed in the Premier League and can come good in a Liverpool shirt, but there are reports suggesting that he could be sold in the summer after an underwhelming season with Liverpool.

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
"Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that"- Bill Shankly MUFC supporter
