Premier League: 5 improvements that will bring Arsenal back to the top

Giulio Prifti
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.20K   //    25 Mar 2019, 17:17 IST

Arsenal v Stade Rennais - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg Arsenal v Stade Rennais - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg
Arsenal v Stade Rennais - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg Arsenal v Stade Rennais - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg

Since Unai Emery replaced Arsene Wenger as the manager in the summer, something changed in the Emirates Stadium. After 22 years of the French managerial legend, he pulled the line and decided to leave his beloved Arsenal. The ex-Sevilla and PSG coach was chosen as successor and nearly one year later you can already see a change in results and reputation.

The London club finally is looked at as a serious threat by other top clubs, due to wins over Manchester United and Chelsea and some additional good performances against the other teams. The gunners perform better and better, but there are still some things that need to be improved in the Emirates. Here is a list of 5 things that in my opinion need to change in the club, so they can be at the top again.

#1 Stick with the 5-2-1-2

Arsenal v Stade Rennais - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg

The last performances (2-0 vs Manchester United and 3-0 vs Stade Rennes) showed that the newly implemented formation improved their overall performance. Their defence finally looked secure and they even got two clean sheets in a row, which was a rare occurrence under Emery. It also helped the wing-backs (Sead Kolasinac and Ainsley Maitland-Niles) to concentrate themselves on their offensive part of their game, as they both are not known for their defensive work rate.

The centre of midfield, mostly consisting of Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka, also did their jobs in a magnificent way. Maybe the most important discovery of this tactic is, that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Özil can work on together on the pitch. It seems like the Spanish coach has finally found a formation that works with the given players. They not only get in the results but are also playing some beautiful football, which is also very approved in London.

