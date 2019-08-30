Premier League: 5 players the Manchester United boss should consider against Southampton

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.10K // 30 Aug 2019, 22:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

At the start of summer, there was an air of optimism at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had promised to rebuild the Red Devils, and Manchester United prepared properly for the new campaign.

A 100 per cent record in pre-season added to the positivity, and the fans buzzed with excitement. United beating Chelsea emphatically on gameweek 1 further strengthened the mood at the club.

Sadly, things have gone downhill, as an away draw to Wolves and a home defeat to Crystal Palace followed. The optimism is somewhat gone.

The game against Southampton this weekend is vital for the Red Devils. A win will help the team settle down, easing frayed nerves. Dropped points would only add to the misery. Therefore, the Norwegian needs to make some important decisions. Here are 5 men who should be in his plans for Saturday.

#5 Fred

Fred needs to catch up

The Brazilian failed to break into the first team last season, as he struggled with life in a new league. With Ander Herrera gone, Fred has a realistic chance of staking a claim for first-team action this term.

However, the Brazilian missed the start of the club's pre-season tour due to personal commitments. He joined the squad in Singapore but was only used as a substitute for the remaining warm-up matches.

Fred needs to catch up, however, United's unexpected defeat at home to Crystal Palace might have opened a window of opportunity for the Brazilian.

Solskjaer has preferred to used Scott McTominay in a double pivot alongside Pogba so far, but against opponents who sit deep, the Scottish midfielder has looked ineffective. A ball-playing midfielder who can sit deep would certainly be useful.

Advertisement

Against PSG last season, the Brazilian showed he can play the deep midfield role with ease. Southampton might resort to counter-attacking tactics, therefore, United will require someone with guile to break them down.

In a double pivot alongside Pogba, the Brazilian would provide much-needed quality either from the start or as a substitute.

1 / 4 NEXT