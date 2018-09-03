Premier League 2018/19: 5 poorest performances from the weekend

Alisson committed a horrendous mistake against Leicester

The Premier League left a telling effect on the football circle before it took a backseat for the international break. There was a flurry of goals, errors, upsets and mouth-watering action.

Four teams went into the game week with a 100% record, but only three came out with the same as Spurs were stung by the Hornets by 2-1 on Sunday evening. Chelsea continued their remarkable run under Sarri by beating Bournemouth and Liverpool held on to a 2-1 lead against Leicester City.

The Saturday goal rush saw grueling encounters between Fulham and Brighton, who shared the points. Huddersfield salvaged a draw at Goodison Park, while Southampton claimed their first league victory. Wolves rubbed salt into West Ham's wounds by snatching a last-gasp winner.

Meanwhile, normal services were resumed at Manchester City, who got the better of Newcastle. On Sunday, Unai Emery picked up his first away win in the Premier League as his Arsenal side pipped Cardiff City. Finally, a brace from Romelu Lukaku saw Manchester United beat a struggling Burnley side.

Here, we discuss the players who underachieved and let their teams down with poor performances. Here are the 5 worst players from the fourth round of fixtures.

#5 Alisson Becker

Alisson reminded the Liverpool supporters of their recent goalkeeper problems by committing a freakish error on Saturday. The Brazilian shot-stopper went into the game without having conceded a goal, in a rich vein of form.

Since his PL debut, Alisson seemed to have the answers to everything. Against the Foxes, Van Dijk played a poor back pass to him, for which he had to cover some ground. He did reach the ball comfortably, but instead of clearing his lines, he attempted a cheeky dribble.

Unfortunately for him, he lost possession and the ball ultimately fell in the back of the net after another pass.

