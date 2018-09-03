Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018/19: 5 poorest performances from the weekend

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.45K   //    03 Sep 2018, 13:04 IST

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Alisson committed a horrendous mistake against Leicester

The Premier League left a telling effect on the football circle before it took a backseat for the international break. There was a flurry of goals, errors, upsets and mouth-watering action.

Four teams went into the game week with a 100% record, but only three came out with the same as Spurs were stung by the Hornets by 2-1 on Sunday evening. Chelsea continued their remarkable run under Sarri by beating Bournemouth and Liverpool held on to a 2-1 lead against Leicester City.

The Saturday goal rush saw grueling encounters between Fulham and Brighton, who shared the points. Huddersfield salvaged a draw at Goodison Park, while Southampton claimed their first league victory. Wolves rubbed salt into West Ham's wounds by snatching a last-gasp winner.

Meanwhile, normal services were resumed at Manchester City, who got the better of Newcastle. On Sunday, Unai Emery picked up his first away win in the Premier League as his Arsenal side pipped Cardiff City. Finally, a brace from Romelu Lukaku saw Manchester United beat a struggling Burnley side.

Here, we discuss the players who underachieved and let their teams down with poor performances. Here are the 5 worst players from the fourth round of fixtures.

#5 Alisson Becker

Alisson reminded the Liverpool supporters of their recent goalkeeper problems by committing a freakish error on Saturday. The Brazilian shot-stopper went into the game without having conceded a goal, in a rich vein of form.

Since his PL debut, Alisson seemed to have the answers to everything. Against the Foxes, Van Dijk played a poor back pass to him, for which he had to cover some ground. He did reach the ball comfortably, but instead of clearing his lines, he attempted a cheeky dribble.

Unfortunately for him, he lost possession and the ball ultimately fell in the back of the net after another pass.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football Christian Benteke Alisson Becker
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Premier League's Top Transfers XI
RELATED STORY
Emery out to end Arsenal's Man City hoodoo - Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Bargain Signings By Premier League Sides
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Free Transfers of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
5 German Legends who have graced the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Top Five Premier League Transfer Signings so far
RELATED STORY
5 richest Premier League club owners
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Golden Boot Contenders for English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Goalkeepers in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about the history of the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us