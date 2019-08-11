Premier League: 7 Players who previously scored a hat-trick on opening weekend

Sachin Bhat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 344 // 11 Aug 2019, 05:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Raheem Sterling opened his account for the new season with a hat-trick!

There is no stopping Manchester City star Raheem Sterling at the moment. He's back in business with a bang - scoring a hat-trick against West Ham as the defending champions romped to a 5-0 victory.

In doing so, the 24-year old also became only the eighth player in the Premier League history to score a hat-trick on the opening weekend of a season. And a first since 2010.

That's no mean feat, which is why only a handful of them can boast such a feat in the league's glorious history.

However, do you know who are the seven other players? Against whom did they score that treble? In what year? We're here to help you out exactly with that.

And let me warn you, they ain't Wayne Rooney or Cristiano Ronaldo or Alan Shearer or even Thierry Henry. So let's begin...

#1 Micky Quinn - vs. Arsenal (1993)

Quinn (centre) served Arsenal a baptism of fire in 1993

Just a year since it's inception, Premier League already witnessed a unique milestone being set when Coventry City's Micky Quinn scored thrice in the 3-0 drubbing of Arsenal on matchday one in 1993.

He became the first-ever player to score a hat-trick on the opening weekend, and in the most unlikely of the surroundings at Highbury.

Albeit this was in the pre-Arsene Wenger era and much before the Gunners became a reckoning force under the Frenchman, they were nevertheless the reigning FA Cup champions and had also won the league in 1992 - just a year before the Premier League came into effect.

So watching the Sky Blues put the hosts to the sword should've surely come as a surprise, but Quinn was the indisputable star of the evening - netting a penalty in the first-half past David Seaman, before adding a brace after the break to round off his treble, thereby setting a new record.

1 / 7 NEXT