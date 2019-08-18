Premier League, Arsenal 2-1 Burnley: 3 Tactics from Unai Emery that won Arsenal the game

Arsenal FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

The Premier League 2019/2020 season entered it's second official week as Arsenal faced Burnley at the Emirates. The Gunners won the game 2-1, thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubamayeng. For the away side, the only goal was scored by Ashley Barnes.

This is the first time in 10 years that Arsenal has won the first two games at the start of a new season. Coming to the match, Arsenal dominated the early part of the game. The home side pegged Burnley back and scored through Lacazette.

The Frenchman displayed his neat footwork and somehow managed to smack it past Nick Pope into the back of the net. Burnley equalized at the very end of the first half as Barnes scored.

In the second half of the match, Unai Emery brought on Nicolas Pepe for Reiss Nelson. The half was dominated by the home side in terms of possession and chances created. Around the 64th minute of the game, Aubameyang scored for the second consecutive Premier League game and it was a great finish from the Gabonese striker.

Arsenal then held on to win their second consecutive Premier League game. In this slideshow, we are going to take a look at the 3 Tactics from Unai Emery that won Arsenal the game:

#3 Sticking to the plan of playing out from the back

Arsenal FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

Surprisingly enough, Burnley pressed Arsenal throughout the game, even when the home side were looking to pass their way out from the back.

Doing that, the Gunners lost the ball in midfield many times. But credit to Emery's side as the mistakes didn't stop them from sticking to the plan.

Arsenal invited the away side onto them and when they passed their way out of the Burnley press, the Gunners had a free run at the away side's defence.

While these attacking moments didn't lead into anything significant, Emery would be pleased with the number of opportunities his side created by playing out from the back.

Their style would be further tested by Liverpool next week as Arsenal travel to Anfield on 24th August.

