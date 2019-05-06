Premier League: Arsenal fail to make Top-4 - 3 players who flopped for Gunners this season

Arsenal players look dejected after failing to secure a win over Brighton

Arsenal's top-four hopes mathematically ended on Sunday evening after the Gunners failed to secure a win against Brighton at the Emirates and had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

The disappointment was very well shadowed by the farewell to Aaron Ramsey, Petr Cech and Danny Welbeck. Ramsey will join Juventus once his contract ends this summer, while Cech has announced retirement from world football, this being his last season. Welbeck was a surprise exit announcement as the club announced the decision about the English striker just a few hours before the Brighton game.

Talking about the current season, even if the event at Emirates would have ended on a bittersweet note, Arsenal and Unai Emery are facing serious problems in their squad, with the club missing on a top 4 finish.

For Arsenal to enjoy Champions League football next season, they have to win the Europa League. Right now, they hold a 3-1 advantage over Valencia after the first leg of their semifinal.

It has been a very poor performance by almost every Arsenal player this season, but we have picked out the top 3 players who have majorly flopped this season for the Londoners, leading to a finish out of the top 4. So, without much ado, let's head straight to our third pick!

#3 Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil's downfall probably started way before the season started when he was part of the German World Cup squad who bowed out of the tournament in just the group stages despite being the World Champions in 2014.

Ozil was one of the few players who were heavily criticized by not only the German fans, but also football fans worldwide. In the wake of the same, the Arsenal playmaker announced his International retirement.

With his permanent residence now being London, the best Ozil could do to at least win a few fans in the footballing fraternity, was by performing for Arsenal this season. But alas, he failed to deliver.

Ozil has been ineffective this season in almost every area he is known for due to his playing style.

Starting with his assists which probably added roughly around 10-15 goals for the Gunners for the past 3 years, the German has just 2 assists in 24 Premier League games. Ozil has surpassed his goal tally of 4 goals by scoring 5 this season, though.

As it is almost the end of the season, Ozil's key passes is another statistic the German would not be very excited to hear about. In the 2016-17 season, he played 100 key passes, whereas last season, he played 84. This season as we head into the last game of the season, he has played only 45 key passes, which is absolutely non value adding to the squad Unai Emery wants to develop.

Arsenal are going to find it difficult to replace Ozil, but if he continues this run in the next season too, it will be better if some other players get the opportunity to perform.

