Premier League - August Review

2018-19 Season

After the exhilarating FIFA World Cup in the summer, all the football fans were eagerly waiting for their favourite leagues to kick start again. You have to admit it: no matter how engaging the World Cup gets, it can never be as good as club football.

All the major football leagues started their new seasons in the month of August. The English Premier League was the first one to do so with the opening game-week starting on the 10th of August.

After the record-breaking season last year, the champions - Manchester City look more dangerous than ever under Pep Guardiola. The same cannot be said for their fierce rivals from the same city - Manchester United, who are still struggling to find their usual form after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Four new managers are set to take charge of a Premier League club for the first time this season. Slavisa Jokanovic and Nuno Espirito Santo have managed to get their respective teams, Wolverhampton and Fulham, to the premier league after very a successful season in the Championship.

Maurizio Sarri replaces Antonio Conte at Chelsea after a disappointing season for the blues. Lastly, Unai Emery comes in as the Arsenal boss, after the longest-serving manager in the history of the Premier League - Arsene Wenger stepped down as their manager.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City and many others have made some impressive summer signings. On the other hand, Tottenham became the first premier league club not to sign a single player in the summer transfer window. After all the ups and downs during the summer, 20 teams and their managers began the new season with only one goal in mind - to become the champions of England.

The first match of the season was played between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford, where the hosts managed to clinch 3 points to start their season with a victory. All five teams from last season's top five won their first match of the season.

The toughest opening-day fixture had to be the one at the Emirates stadium where Arsenal played against the champions - Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side continued their fantastic form from last season by winning a crucial away game on the very first day of the new season.

During the first month of the season, Manchester City, Chelsea and Spurs have got crucial points against the toughest of opponents.

Arsenal 0-2 ManCity

Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal

ManUtd 0-3 Tottenham

By the end of August, all the teams have played four matches each and Liverpool, Chelsea and Watford are the only teams to win all four of those. West Ham United could not manage to win a single point during the first month and sit at the bottom of the league table. After game-week 4, the players have left for international duties, and the Premier League will resume on the 15th of September, 2018.