Premier League boss claims ex-Liverpool star will take club to 'an even higher level' as they confirm free transfer

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi showered praise on former Liverpool midfielder James Milner after the Seagulls announced his signing on a free transfer.

After his contract with Liverpool expired at the end of the 2022-23 season, Milner signed a one-year contract at the Amex Stadium with an option for another year.

Following Milner's announcement as Brighton's second summer signing after Joao Pedro from Watford, De Zerbi told club media:

"I'm very glad. He's an excellent addition for us and I'm sure he will help to bring us to an even higher level."

Milner, who made his professional debut in 2002, spent eight seasons at Anfield, from 2015 to 2023. He won seven trophies during his spell with the Reds, registering 26 goals and 46 assists in 332 overall appearances for Liverpool.

Brighton technical director David Weir also shared his thoughts on Milner's arrival. He told his club's website:

"We are delighted that James has agreed to join us after a successful period at Liverpool. His experience speaks for itself with the amount of games he has played and the trophies he has won throughout his career. His games include European competitions... which will be of huge value to us as we embark on our first season in Europe."

Milner, 37, is likely to feature in a bit-part role for the Seagulls next term, deputizing in both midfield and defence.

Glen Johnson believes Liverpool could secure Bruno Guimaraes deal

Speaking to Betfred, former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson shared his thoughts on the Reds' pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. He said:

"If you're playing for Newcastle in the Champions League, then that's difficult to give up. I don't know whether he sees Newcastle as a long-term club, but any time a side like Liverpool comes in, it's going to grab your attention."

Claiming the Reds to be the front-runners in the transfer race to sign the Brazilian in the future, Johnson added:

"However, in regards to a move this summer... all the best players want to play in the Champions League. So, he may want to stay at Newcastle for that reason. I still believe that the Reds will have a sniff because it's them after all. And they're going to be back in the Champions League themselves sooner rather than later, in my opinion."

Guimaraes, 25, has established himself as a first-team starter for Newcastle since arriving from Lyon for an initial fee of £37 million in 2022. He helped them secure a UEFA Champions League return after a 20-year wait in the 2022-23 season.

The Magpies have slapped a £86 million price tag on Guimaraes this summer, as per The Times.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes