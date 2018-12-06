Premier League 2018-19, Burnley 1-3 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points

Sreeram Krishnaswamy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 516 // 06 Dec 2018, 16:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool earned a hard-fought win at Turf Moor

Burnley took on Liverpool at the Turf Moor in their mid-week game yesterday. With Manchester City's win over Watford a night before, Liverpool were now 5 points behind the leaders.

The Reds' recent form was an area of concern for Jurgen Klopp. Divock Origi barely got them three points on derby day against Everton, when he scored unconvincingly late into stoppage time.

Burnley, on the other hand, had different concerns to address. They had been in the relegation zone for quite some time but they now had a chance to move ahead of Cardiff City to the 16th spot with a win.

Klopp made rotations to his starting XI and benched Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino. Instead, he gave starts to Xherdan Shaqiri, Origi, Alberto Moreno and Joel Matip.

While Liverpool dominated the possession for most of the match, they failed in making enough head-ways through the defense. It was Burnley who looked more threatening to score right from the start.

The hosts opened the scoring on the night at Turf Moor. Jack Cork somehow managed to roll the ball past Alisson after a few scrambles to get the ball in. But Liverpool got themselves back into the mix through James Milner's outside-the-box shot which beat Joe Hart.

Klopp's subsequent substitution of Firmino and Salah paid off. Firmino scored after spending just three minutes on the pitch, while Shaqiri put a cap on the game after scoring in stoppage time to give Liverpool three points.

Burnley will stay in the relegation zone with 9 points while Liverpool are right at Manchester City's tail at second place. Here are five talking points from the game.

#5 Burnley frustrate Liverpool but lack the finishing touches

Burnley FC could not hold on to the one-goal lead

Advertisement

Burnley might not have had the possession for most of the game, but when they had it they tried to make Liverpool pay. There were a lot of chances that the hosts should have taken in the first half, but either the final pass was poor or the first touch was poor.

Burnley's rough tackling game hit Liverpool hard. Joe Gomez had to be taken off around the 20th-minute mark due to a harsh tackle, and was replaced by Alexander-Arnold.

They shut Liverpool down in the first half, not letting the Reds go anywhere near the box. They also kept hitting them on the counter-attack.

However, the lack of finishing and the inability to protect the one-goal lead that they had cost them the game. Liverpool fought back in the second half thanks to Milner's goal, despite the tight defense of Burnley.

It was a hard-fought win for Liverpool, but a win all the same.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement