Premier League: Cardiff City 2-3 Arsenal; 5 Talking Points

Akshaj Sinha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.96K   //    02 Sep 2018, 23:15 IST

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Arsenal moved up to ninth on the Premier League table

Arsenal recorded their second win of the season as they edged out Cardiff City 3-2 in a thrilling encounter in Wales. Shkodran Mustafi's thumping header put the Gunners in front before Victor Camarasa slammed one in from close range for the equalizer deep into stoppage time of the first half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Arsenal back in the lead in the 62nd minute as his exquisite right-footed effort from outside the box found the bottom right corner. But, it didn't take Cardiff long to strike back as a powerful header from Danny Ward levelled the game once again.

However, Alexandre Lacazette put the dagger in the contest when his forceful right-footed shot found the roof of the net and gave Arsenal a second consecutive Premier League win.

On that note, here are the 5 talking points from the game:

#5 Ozil puts in a fair performance

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Mesut Ozil had an average game

Mesut Ozil misfiring for Arsenal has become something of a familiar sight. But, the former German international did have a slightly better game but as a whole, did not possess much of a threat during the entirety of the game before being taken off in the 83rd minute.

From a statistical point of view, there was nothing that stood out as Ozil had zero attempts at goal, completed just one key pass and one successful cross and surprising won two aerial duels. The 29-year-old's passing also lacked a certain cutting edge as he had a passing accuracy of just 83% and was unable to find any killer passes.

However, he did have a role in Arsenal's second goal when he threaded a pass to Alexandre Lacazette and the latter set it up for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. There were instances during the game when he linked up very well with the duo up front but lacked a certain end product.

From a defensive standpoint, there is nothing much you can expect from Mesut Ozil. However, the former Real Madrid needs to step up work rate to the levels demanded by the entire Arsenal faithful or else average games like the one against Cardiff will only draw more criticism and furthermore, affect his morale.

Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Cardiff City Football Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Unai Emery
