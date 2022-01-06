Premier League club would want at least £50m to sell Manchester United target: Reports

Manchester United lack serious quality in their midfield position and the club are looking to sign some suitable players in the transfer window. According to the latest reports from talkSPORT, United are seriously considering signing Wolves star Ruben Neves. However, the price tag set by Wolves may be a huge barrier for the Red Devils.

Since the appointment of Ralf Ranginck as Manchester United's interim manager, there has been a lot of fuss surrounding the club's transfer policy. One of the most talked about topics about United's transfer plans was the signing of a midfielder in the winter transfer window. Recent reports have suggested that the club are willing to back Rangnick in the January transfer window and may sign a player if necessary.

Manchester United are currently struggling to maintain consistency and one of the weakest points of this squad is the lack of quality in midfield. The current crop of players have disappointed the manager with their ability to control the game. Therefore, the Red Devils have been linked with a number of midfielders in the last few days and Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves is one of them.

According to the latest reports from talkSPORT, Wolves are willing to let go of Ruben Neves only if United are willing to pay a sum of at least £50m. This is not the first time Ruben Neves has been linked with United.

Last summer, the Red Devils were very interested in signing Neves from Wolves. However, the club decided not to sign a midfielder and went on to bring in Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo instead.

Wolves on the other side aren't really interested in selling one of their top stars mid-season. Wolves manager Bruno Lage is a huge admirer of the Portuguese international and considers him a pivotal star in his tactical setup.

Manchester United reportedly interested in signing Denis Zakaria and Amadou Haidara

Ruben Neves is just one of the few players that Manchester United are currently monitoring. Some of the other names that could end up at Old Trafford to solve the midfield issues are Denis Zakaria and Amadou Haidara.

There are strong rumors suggesting that Manchester United may make a bid to sign Zakaria from Borussia Mönchengladbach in the coming weeks. Mönchengladbach may be tempted to accept the offer as the player's contract with the club expires on June 2022 which will make him a free agent.

Manchester United are also interested in signing RB Leipzig star Amadou Haidara. Haidara has strong connections with Rangnick as he played under the German coach when he was manager of RB Leipzig. Rangnick holds the 23-year-old midfielder in high regard.

