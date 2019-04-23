Premier League: De Gea more reliable than Alisson in the Premier League, says Opta

Manchester United's David De Gea and Liverpool's Alisson Becker

What's the story?

Manchester United's David de Gea is much more reliable than Liverpool's Alisson Becker, according to statistics from Opta.

In case you didn't know...

David de Gea is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but his performances have been below-par this season. The Spaniard has come under severe criticism for his performances in recent games against Barcelona and Everton. The 28-year-old was at fault for the second goal against Barcelona, when he let a simple shot from Lionel Messi crept under him into the back of the net.

He was also beaten by Gylfi Sigurdsson's long-range strike against Everton on Sunday. De Gea has now conceded more goals from outside the box than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool had splashed €62 million to lure Alisson Becker from AS Roma last summer, and the 26-year-old has transformed the Reds into one of the best defensive sides in Europe's top 5 leagues. The Brazilian shot-stopper is leading the race for the Premier League Golden Glove and has 19 clean sheets to his name in the EPL this season, conceding just 20 goals.

The heart of the matter

The Premier League goalkeepers were compared on the amount of 'errors leading to a goal' they've produced this season. According to the Opta stats, Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic lead the charts with five errors. Manchester United's David de Gea sit sixth, having made two significant errors which led to goals.

Liverpool's Alisson Becker, who has the most number of clean sheets this season, has made three errors leading to a goal and sits third alongside Newcastle's Martin Dubravka and Arsenal's Bernd Leno. The stats show that despite having a poor season, de Gea is still more reliable than Allison Becker, who has been the league's best goalkeeper this season.

What's next?

Manchester United face their arch-rivals Manchester City in the EPL on Wednesday night. It will be a must-win game for the Red Devils if they want to keep their dream alive of playing Champions League football next season.

Liverpool will face Huddersfield Town on Wednesday and will be looking to stay on top of the Premier League table with a win.