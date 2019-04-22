Premier League: Everton 4-0 Manchester United - 5 hits and flops from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's worst defeat so far

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United's hopes of finishing in the top-4 were shattered as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffered his biggest ever defeat as a manager in the Premier League against Everton on Sunday. After the 3-0 defeat in Europe against Barcelona during the midweek, the manager demanded a reaction from his players against Everton if they wanted to play in the Champions League next season, but the players didn't look up for the challenge.

United lacked cohesion, commitment, and effort in the 4-0 humiliation against Everton. They failed to do the basics right and that's what cost them the match. The Manchester United team were outrun by the opposition who ran 4 km more than them in the first half itself and failed to have a shot on target until the 85 minutes. David De Gea conceded two goals from outside the box, not good enough for a goalkeeper of his stature.

But Manchester United's shambolic display shouldn't hide the fact that Everton were brilliant and fully deserved their victory. They were dominant in every department on the pitch and made the most out of the opportunities they got. The Toffees have now given themselves a great chance of finishing in a European spot and will be full of confidence going into the remaining fixtures after a huge victory over Manchester United.

Some players really impressed us during the game while the others had a game to forget. We pick the hits and flops from the 4-0 demolition of Manchester United:

#5 Hit: Richarlison

Richarlison opened the scoring for Everton with a brilliant acrobatic volley

Richarlison is Everton's top scorer with 14 goals across all competitions this season. The Brazilian wonder-boy was brilliant once again against Manchester United, scoring the opening goal for the Merseyside club with a wonderful acrobatic volley. The 21-year-old was a nuisance for the Manchester United defenders during his time on the pitch.

He kept Diogo Dalot on his toes, who struggled to keep him at bay. Richarlison fired six shots at the Manchester United goal, more than any other player on the pitch. The Brazilian also imposed himself aerially against the Manchester United centre-backs and managed to win two aerial duels. The 21-year-old came off injured five minutes into the second half but would be proud of his performance against the mighty Red Devils.

