Premier League: Fastest 10 goals in EPL history ranked after Shane Long breaks record

Shane Long of Southampton

Premier League fans witnessed another historic moment on Tuesday night when Southampton met Watford at Vicarage Road. The visitors' striker, Shane Long, scored the fastest goal in Premier League history.

Referee Mike Dean blew the whistle for kick-off as Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra passed the ball back to Craig Cathcart. Long didn't waste any time and pressured the Northern Irish defender. After understanding the situation, Cathcart tried to clear the danger but was a little too late.

Long, who was galloping towards the ball, made an interception by pouncing on it. Then, it was just a matter of time for Long. The Republic of Ireland international held his nerve and chipped the ball perfectly into the net just seven seconds from the kick-off.

Although Andre Gray scored an equaliser in the 90th minute of the match to finish the game with a 1-1 scoreline, fans will remember this match for Long's goal in the opening stage of the match.

Now, let us take a look at the 10 fastest goals in the Premier League history.

#10 Asmir Begovic: Stoke vs Southampton - 13.64 seconds

Asmir Begovic

Asmir Begovic, who is currently playing for Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, scored his first goal against Southampton back in 2013. Southampton tried to attack in opening seconds of the match. Their forward failed to make a strong run as Stoke's defender gave a back pass towards Begovic.

Begovic, without wasting any time, struck it long towards the opposite goal. His current Bournemouth teammate Artur Boruc was off the line and the ball went past the goalkeeper just 14 seconds after the start of the match.

#9 James Beattie: Chelsea vs Southampton - 13.52 seconds

James Beattie

Chelsea hosted Southampton at Stamford Bridge in 2004. James Beattie scored the fastest goal of that season in the 14th second of the game. Under the management of Jose Mourinho, Chelsea conceded the first goal of that 2004-05 season.

Chelsea kicked off the proceedings with Joe Cole's wicked pass rolling towards the giant of a forward. Petr Cech failed to touch the ball as Beattie's superb volley hit the net. However, the host sealed a 2-1 victory thanks to Frank Lampard's penalty and James Battie's own goal.

