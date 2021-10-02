Ranking the 5 best Brazilian footballer who have never played in the Premier League

Since its inception in the 1992 season, the Premier League is widely regarded as the most exciting league in the world. Fans all over the world are charmed by the unpredictable nature of the Premier League. This makes the English top flight more exciting than arguably all the other top leagues. The Premier League is also very physical in nature, making it difficult for players all over the world.

Overall, the Premier League is known for being highly exciting and addictive in nature. Top teams like Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool boast wide fanbases from all over the world.

Naturally, the prospect of featuring in the Premier league is a dream come true for many footballers. The Premier League has been an arena for many top footballers to showcase their skills. Their presence has also brought more glamor, viewership and prosperous TV deals over the years.

On the other hand, Brazil is a country known for generating talents and some of those talents have reached the pinnacle of the sport. However, some Brazilian superstars have never featured in arguably the most followed league in the world.

Let us take a look at

5 best Brazilian footballer who have never played in the Premier League

#5 Kaka

Real Madrid CF v Ajax Amsterdam - UEFA Champions League

Widely regarded as one of the best Brazilian midfielders in the modern era, Richardo Izecson dos Santos or Kaka achieved a lot in his career. Unfortunately, Kaka never reached an agreement with a Premier League club in his career despite all his accolades and achievements.

Rising up in the ranks of Sau Paolo, Kaka's talent was unmissable and his fame shot through the roof due to his powerful performances. At the start of the 2003-04 season, AC Milan became the destination for the talented Brazilian talisman.

The glory days of his career soon came for Kaka, who rose to unparalleled heights with Milan. With a balanced mixture of pace, dribbling and vision, Kaka became an unstoppable force when he was on song. Kaka helped Milan win several titles during his first stint, including UEFA Champions League and Serie A titles.

Due to his exploits with Milan, Real Madrid made a big money move for Kaka. But Kaka's career in Spain was marred by injuries under Jose Mourinho. 29 goals and 39 assists with Los Blancos is commendable but a low return compared to his standards.

Soon after, Kaka moved back to Milan for a year before eventually moving to Orlando City in the MLS in 2015 before hanging up his boots in 2017. Kaka remains the player to lift the coveted Ballon d'Ore before Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi era. It goes without saying that his presence in the Premier League could've been sensational to say the least.

#4 Cafu

2014 FIFA World Cup Final Draw - Previews

Cafu is another Brazilian great who has never set foot in the Premier League, despite racking up individual accolades since his Sau Paolo days. One of the best right-backs of all time, Cafu made his name at Sau Paolo early in his career.

The Brazilian great left his mark at the 1994 World Cup despite being just 24 years old at the time. Playing as a substitute in an all-star squad in Brazil, Cafu got to serve his team in the final against Italy due to an injury to Jorginho. Cafu showed his prowess to the world and helped his team secure another World Cup title.

Cafu is widely known for his exploits at the national level but he won several honors during his time with Roma and Milan. This includes multiple Serie A titles and the Champions League.

Cafu was known not just for his defensive abilities but for his attacking prowess in his overlaps. He was a powerhouse on the right flank and not seeing him in the Premier League was a big loss for viewers.

