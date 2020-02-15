Premier League fixtures today - 16th Feb 2020, Saturday

Liverpool take on Norwich City in one of two Premier League games on Saturday

As the second half of matchday 26 prepares to kick-off, Saturday sees just 2 Premier League scheduled to happen, as the extended matchday prepares to draw to a close along with the winter break.

While Southampton and Burnley begin proceedings for the day, Liverpool could open up a stunning 25 point lead in the Premier League summit with a victory against bottom side Norwich City, as the home side look to produce the shock of the season by inflicting the Reds' first defeat of the season.

List of Premier League games today and timings

Southampton v Burnley: Saturday, 7:30 AM EST

Norwich City v Liverpool: Saturday, 12:30 PM EST

What to expect from Saturday’s round of games?

In what looks like a seemingly dull weekend of Premier League action, with the winter break in effect, Liverpool travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City, as the league's runaway leaders take on the bottom side in the top flight. Daniel Farke's side are rooted to the foot of the Premier League table and are resigned to returning to the Championship after a solitary season in the big league unless something dramatic were to happen between now and the end of the season.

Liverpool have looked unstoppable thus far and are expected to register another routine victory, with the Reds also being bolstered by the return of Senegalese superstar Sadio Mane.

Elsewhere, Southampton host Burnley at the St. Mary's Stadium in a clash that sees two sides comfortably in midtable squaring up against each other.