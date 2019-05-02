Premier League: Gaetan Bong extends Brighton and Hove Albion deal

Gaetan Bong

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong has signed a new one-year deal at the club, running until June 2020.

The 31-year-old, who has made 47 Premier League appearances since helping the club reach the top flight in 2017, put pen to paper on a contract extension on May 1, Wednesday.

Bong has contributed towards four of the seven clean sheets Chris Hughton’s team have secured in the Premier League so far this campaign, as he closes in on 100 appearances for the club.

Hughton said, “Gaetan has been part of the squad for the majority of my time here, and he’s proven to be an important player for us in both the Championship and Premier League.

“He gives everything on the field and sets a great example. His professionalism in training every day is commendable, and he thoroughly deserves his new deal.”

The Cameroonian was one of many players brought into the club during the summer transfer window in 2015, as Hughton made additions to the playing squad after steering the club to Championship safety.

Bong made 40 league appearances for the Seagulls during his first two seasons, which culminated in winning promotion to the Premier League against Wigan Athletic at the Amex Stadium.

Markus Suttner and Bernardo have provided Bong with competition for the left-back spot since reaching the top flight, but the full-back was a consistent figure towards the end of the 2017/18 campaign and has played 24 times the season.

Bong also came out of international retirement last year, and has since featured for Cameroon in African Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Comoros and Morocco, before captaining his nation in a friendly against Brazil.