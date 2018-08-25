Premier League 2018/19 Game week 3: Previews and Predictions

Who will be lifting this trophy at the end of the season?

The game week two saw Manchester City put six past a hapless Huddersfield while Liverpool kept the pace with City with a hard-fought victory over Crystal Palace. While Arsenal faced their second successive defeat under their new manager, Manchester United lost to Brighton and Home Albion at the Amex stadium.

The newly promoted sides Cardiff, Wolves, and Fulham all failed to win while West Ham lost after going in front against Bournemouth.

While Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham would like to keep their winning run going, Manchester United, after their dismal show against Brighton needs to win and shut the critics.

Here's a look at the fixtures and predictions from Matchday 3 of the Barclays Premier League 2018/19 season.

#10 Wolves vs. Manchester City

City are a class apart from the other teams

Wolves have a monumental battle in hands if they want to get something out of the game. Like Huddersfield saw last week, sitting back and defending will only invite relentless pressure from Manchester City. Good news for them is their winger Matt Doherty is expected to be fit for this clash as also the club record signing Adam Traore who could be making his first start after impressing last weekend as a substitute.

On the other hand for Manchester City, this looks like another formality. A Huddersfield match repeat could very well be on the cards.

Prediction: Wolves 0 - 4 Manchester City

#9 Southampton vs. Leicester City

Jamie Vardy would want to score for Leicester again

The Saints are yet to register a win from their first two matches this season while the Foxes had a slight off-on form on their own. It is tough to separate both the sides regarding quality and style. As both are gunning for a top 10 finish, this could be a crucial match going into latter half of the season.

Prediction: Southampton 1 - 1 Leicester City

#8 Bournemouth vs. Everton

Bournemouth had a promising start to the season

With two wins in two games, Eddie Howe's side has already made a bright start to the season, and they will want to keep their winning form going. On the other hand, Everton with their new signings this summer is showing signs that they could be in for a Europa League spot at the end of the season. Thier new signing, Richarlison is already a joint top scorer, and they will always be willing to keep up the pace with the top 6 sides.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1 - 2 Everton

