Premier League Gameweek 5 Sunday Roundup | EPL Scores

AFC Bournemouth v Everton FC - Premier League

Gameweek 5 is almost done and dusted this Sunday as Bournemouth beat Everton at the Vitality Stadium, and Watford held Arsenal to a draw at Vicarage Road. The only remaining fixture is West Ham's visit to Villa Park tomorrow night.

The crowd at the Vitality Stadium was entertained to four goals, with Bournemouth scoring three of them and registering their second win of the Premier League season.

23 minutes in, an inswinging corner in Everton's half resulted in a controversial opening goal. The ball met the head of Dominic Solanke at the near post, who flicked it to the far post. However, before the ball reached Joshua King at the far post, the ball may have touched Callum Wilson who was standing in an offside position. King kicked it up for Wilson who headed it past the goalkeeper and into the net. The referee after a viewing of the incident decided that the ball did not touch Wilson while he was offside, and the goal, to Everton's chagrin, stood.

At the stroke of halftime, Everton's right-back Seamus Coleman received the ball and drifted near the middle of the pitch. A threaded through-pass down the right-wing met Richarlison who sent in an immediate cross to the waiting head of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The young Englishman powered the crossbar-scrapping header beyond the keeper's reach through the middle of the goal.

In the 66th minute, an exciting set-piece was enough to put Bournemouth ahead again. Ryan Fraser and Diego Rico masterminded a well-practised free-kick. Rico dropped the ball on the spot and Fraser sent a curler past the running players and a wrong-footed goalkeeper, into the net.

The third goal for Bournemouth was a beautiful chip from Callum Wilson into the far right corner of the goal. A tussle in the midfield caught an Everton side by surprise when Rico lifted a through-pass over the defence, right into Wilson's path. Wilson was faced with Pickford who had come off his line and executed a perfect chip into the net.

Bournemouth are now placed in 8th position, with Everton in 11th.

At Vicarage Road, the Gunners were unable to get back to winning ways and still have not won a match since their Burnley game. Fans hoped that they would beat Watford, and by the end of the first half, they were winning. However, Arsenal were harried by the Hornets and eventually threw away their first-half lead.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two goals within 11 minutes during the first half. A short tussle saw Arsenal win the ball near the halfway line with Kolasinac charging well into Watford's half. A pass to Aubameyang was all Arsenal needed, as the experienced striker controlled the ball deftly, and sent it past the keeper into the bottom left corner with only 21 minutes played.

Soon after, another Aubameyang goal caused cheers to erupt on the visitors' section of the stadium. Ozil sent a great ball down to Ainsley Maitland Niles marauding the right flank. An in-swinging low cross from the wing-back met Aubameyang's boot, and the keeper was unable to stop yet another goal from going in.

It wasn't all roses for the Arsenal side, though, as Tom Cleverley started a Watford comeback, thanks to a poor pass by Sokratis. The Greek defender was trying to find Guendouzi, but Deulofeu got to the ball first. The winger was unable to control the ball, but Tom Cleverley was at hand to receive the ball and put a low shot past Bernd Leno.

The goal sparked Watford to life and they harried Arsenal constantly. Former Chelsea man David Luiz brought down Roberto Pereyra right at the edge of the box. Pereyra was the man to take the penalty and did not disappoint, giving Watford one point in the 81st minute.

The result puts Arsenal in 7th place, while Watford remain in 20th, still looking for their first win of the season.

Scores for today

Bournemouth 3-1 Everton

Watford 2 - 2 Arsenal