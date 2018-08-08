Premier League Golden Boot Contenders for the 2018/19 Season

In only a few days, the world's biggest and best football league would have commenced and with it, the race for the Golden boot would have also commenced. Last year, it was largely a two-horse race as Salah trumped Kane, in the end, scoring a record 32 goals in the league season.

This year, I feel it won't be a two-horse race with many contenders for the prize. The players will be categorized into favourites, possibilities and underdogs to win the prize.

Favourites:

Harry Kane

Harry Kane has been the most consistent striker in the Premier League in the last 4 years and anyone who claimed he was a one season wonder has been swiftly shut down as the English captain is one of the top strikers in the world at the moment. Since the 14/15 season, he's scored at least 20 goals in the league in every season and has won the Golden boot twice already.

He ends every season very strong and last year's 29 goals would've usually been good enough to win a golden boot if not for the enigma that is Mo Salah. Kane starts the season again as the favourite and all odds are favouring him as well, but don't expect a goal anytime soon he never scores in August. If Spurs are to continue their trend of annually applying "pressure" on the top teams, he has to have another strong season.

Mo Salah

To say Mo Salah had a good season last year is a massive understatement. Since Luis Suarez no Liverpool player has quite thrilled the fans as this man has. His form not only took Liverpool all the way to the Champions League final but also led to the birth of about 40 chants about him. Had Liverpool won the Champions League, he could've been a potential Ballon D' Or winner but alas it wasn't to be.

After a disappointing World Cup, he will be eager to have another fantastic season and bring the Top their first piece of silverware in over six years. He's got the support required and a powerful midfield to back him. Liverpool fans will hope his form doesn't slip and slide like Gerrard did.

Major contenders:

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang was brought in mid-season by Arsenal after Lacazette seemed to be struggling. However, he couldn't save Arsenal's lacklustre season but it did show two things. One, that Aubameyang could be amazing in a full season as he ended up with a tally of 10 goals in 13 games and secondly, he has a real striker's connection with Lacazette.

This development should excite all Arsenal fans as they do have a stocked attack. Given the right kind of service, Aubameyang is easily a 20 goal a season striker. He's had a good pre-season and is a real contender to win the golden boot. He can also add some goals in Europe as Arsenal will be having the time of their lives playing in Lithuania and Bulgaria.

Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku got a lot of stick last season, most of it was undeserved as he scored 16 goals and bagged 7 assists in the league in a team where creativity is lacking. Barely getting any support in a rather languid attack force, he'll be hoping for more this season.

He's come off a fantastic World Cup and with Fred in the team it could open up space for Pogba to come further forward and provide the creativity. His work off the ball is also excellent and given the support needed, he can stake his claim to take Manchester United all the way. The only one standing in his way could be Jose Mourinho and his style of play.

Sergio Aguero

The Manchester City hitman recently struck his 200th goal for City and doesn't look like he's stopping any time soon. it's safe to say he's a Manchester City legend although it doesn't take much to become one. The 30-year-old will be declining soon enough but his last 4 seasons have seen at least 20 goals. If the Community Shield is anything to go by, he's still one of the best in the league.

Underdogs:

Cenk Tosun

Tosun had a fantastic start to life as an Evertonian and drew Salah comparisons but they were only coming from Everton fans. 5 goals in 14 games is good but not at the golden boot level. However, Tosun has proved earlier that he can score over 20 goals a season. With fresh attacking signings all around him, this Everton team could be one of the surprise teams of the season and Cenk Tosun could be one of the surprise stars of the season.

Alvaro Morata

Many football fans will scoff at this but none can deny Morata is a high calibre player who has done the job for his team at the highest of levels. He's delivered for Juventus and Real Madrid in key moments. Last season was one to forget as, after a promising start, some very wayward finishing meant he only scored 11 goals in the league. If Chelsea are to have a good season, it's imperative he does well. Let's see if he can turn his fortunes around and prove the critics wrong.

