Premier League: Golden Boot winners of last 10 seasons

The Golden Boot is one of the top honours in the Premier League.

The English Premier League has been one of the best leagues in the world for many years. Every season, an abundant number of goals are scored in the campaign, breaking old records and setting new ones. And, every season, the top scorer of the league season is given the prestigious Golden Boot award.

Over the years, many world-class players have achieved the distinction of being the most prolific goalscorer of the league. Let us take a look at the winners of the past decade.

2008 -- Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Golden Boot at Manchester United in a title-winning 2007-08 season. Under the guidance of the most successful manager in EPL history, Sir Alex Ferguson, Ronaldo scored an overwhelming total of 31 goals in 34 games for the Red Devils.

In the same season, the Portuguese also won the European Golden Shoe for scoring the most goals in the entire continent.

