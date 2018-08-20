Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League: Golden Boot winners of last 10 seasons

Jerin Varghese M
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.12K   //    20 Aug 2018, 20:11 IST

Golden Boot
The Golden Boot is one of the top honours in the Premier League.

The English Premier League has been one of the best leagues in the world for many years. Every season, an abundant number of goals are scored in the campaign, breaking old records and setting new ones. And, every season, the top scorer of the league season is given the prestigious Golden Boot award.

Over the years, many world-class players have achieved the distinction of being the most prolific goalscorer of the league. Let us take a look at the winners of the past decade.

2008 -- Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Image result for Cristiano Ronaldo 2008 with epl trophy

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Golden Boot at Manchester United in a title-winning 2007-08 season. Under the guidance of the most successful manager in EPL history, Sir Alex Ferguson, Ronaldo scored an overwhelming total of 31 goals in 34 games for the Red Devils.

In the same season, the Portuguese also won the European Golden Shoe for scoring the most goals in the entire continent.

1 / 9 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo Mohamed Salah Sir Alex Ferguson Mauricio Pochettino Jurgen Klopp
Jerin Varghese M
CONTRIBUTOR
I’m a student sports journalist from India who’s keen on sports and writes regularly on topics related to international cricket and other major football matches. A sports enthusiast.
7 EPL Golden Boot Winners that Salah has Surpassed this...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Golden Boot Contenders  for the 2018/19...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Contenders for the Golden Boot...
RELATED STORY
10 fascinating facts about the 2008-09 Premier League season
RELATED STORY
5 Most successful English clubs of all-time
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League players who can win Ballon d'Or in the...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players in the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Premier League players of all time
RELATED STORY
Why Liverpool will NOT win the Premier League in 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Top four predictions for the 18-19 Premier League season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us