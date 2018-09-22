Premier League In Focus: 5 things to look forward to in Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wonderers

Wolves visit the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday

Jose Mourinho’s men make the journey back to their hunting grounds in Manchester after a successful initiation of their European innings. The resumption of domestic football will see them play three matches (2 League and 1 Cup game) within 8 days before they host Valencia on 3rd October.

Manchester United have won the last two matches in the league but also have suffered a red card dismissal in each of the two matches. They have never had a man sent off in three consecutive Premier League and that is one record they would not want to add to their illustrious Club’s scroll of accomplishments.

On Saturday, United host the newly-promoted side Wolves at Old Trafford. In what is billed as a Portuguese duel in Manchester, the two sides come into the match looking for their third successive Premier League win.

Wolves’ manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be hoping for a competitive showing after the Club’s buoyant return to the English top division. The Midlands club has settled in the Premier League with consummate ease. They have only been beaten once in their five matches. They have a draw against Manchester City to show for the progress they have made. They come into this match on the back to two straight victories against West Ham and Burnley. Currently, they occupy the ninth position in the league table.

Historically, United have dominated this fixture. The Red Devils took 48 wins out of 98 games. The last match between both sides was in 2012.

United sealed their previous encounter with a solid 5-0 at Wolves' home. The visiting Wolves have not defeated United at their home in 38 years.

The match is an interesting spectacle for myriad reasons and intrigues. Here is a breakdown of five such points of difference:

1. Back at Old Trafford after the Spurs debacle:

Manchester United are back home this weekend!

Manchester United return to the Theatre of Dreams for the first time since the humbling against Tottenham. Having secured consecutive away victories against Watford and Burnley and a third in the UEFA Champions League, United player will be rearing to go and reward the Old Trafford faithful for their exemplary away support after the Spurs’ loss.

The clean sheet against Young Boys and Burnley have given must needed stability to the rearguard for United. The defensive shambles against Brighton and Tottenham had been a major reason for the two losses.

The settled center-back pairing of Lindelof and Smalling should continue. Luke Shaw put in another impressive display in midweek and should get the nod over Ashley Young even though that is not a guarantee. Diogo Dalot had a stellar first half performance and was solid throughout his debut against Young Boys. Jose has already earmarked his return against Derby on Tuesday and club captain Valencia should start at right-back for United.

For United Marcos Rojo and Ander Herrera are unavailable due to injury, while Phil Jones is back in shape.

