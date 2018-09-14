Premier league is back with Tottenham Vs Liverpool.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

After the successful international break, club football will be finally back this weekend. Premier League football will be back with the mouthwatering clash between Tottenham Hotspurs Vs Liverpool. There cannot be a better match than this to welcome back Premier League football. This will be the first encounter between these top 6 sides in the premier league 2018-19 after the first international break.

Tottenham Vs Liverpool is always full of drama and excitement and there is not even a slight chance of you to miss this encounter. The match will be played at Wembley stadium (Tottenham Hotspurs home ground for the season) on 15th September at 5:00 pm BST.

History of the fixture

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

In the history of English football, both teams have faced other 170 times out of which Liverpool has won 80 matches, Tottenham Hotspurs has won 48 matches and 42 matches ended on equal terms.

There have been 149 goals scored in the premier league meeting between the two sides. Second to Arsenal Vs Everton (151). Also, Liverpool has just lost 1 match in its last 12 encounters with Tottenham Hotspurs.

Last 5 meetings between the teams

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The last 5 meetings between Tottenham and Liverpool in the premier league ended with Liverpool winning on 1 occasion and on the other hand, Tottenham had also won at 1 occasion only. Out of last 5 matches in the premier league 3 matches ended on equal terms.

Last time both faced each other in the premier league was on 4th February 2018 at Anfield. The match ended with both teams scoring 2 goals each. The final score was 2-2. Mo Salah scored the brace for Liverpool.

Liverpool is yet to beat spurs under their German manager Jurgen Klopp (Draw2, lost1).

After the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, only Manchester United has won games at home and taken more points at home against the top six.

Tottenham team news and potential lineup

Tottenham Hotspur FC Training Session

Spurs will be without their first choice goalkeeper Hugo loris and Dele Ali. Loris has been ruled out of the squad because of the thigh injury and dele Ali's hamstring problem is still not solved. Furthermore, Sissoko will miss another match due to his hamstring injury.

Good news for Spurs is their starman, Son is back in the squad after winning the Asian games with South Korea due to which he is now released from 2-year Military service.

How Tottenham could line up against Liverpool:-

Starting XI- M.Vorm(GK), J.Vertonghen (CB), Alderwierlied (CB), D.Sanchez (CB), M.Dembele (CDM), Eriksen (CAM), B.Davies (CAM), Trippier (RM), Son (LM), Harry Kane (CF) and Lucas Moura (CF).

Liverpool team news and potential line up

Liverpool Training Session and Press Conference

Midfielder Lallana is expected to miss the due to grain injury due to which he also left the England squad during the international break. On the other goalkeeper, Mingolet is back after the hand injury.

How Liverpool could line up against Tottenham:-

Starting XI- Alisson (GK), V.van Dijk (CB), J.Gomez (CB), A.Robertson (LB), T.Alexander-Arnold (RB), J.Henderson (CDM), G.Wijnaldum (CM), J.Milner (CM), M.Salah (RWF), S.Mane (LWF) and R.Firmino (CF).