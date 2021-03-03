Mark Lawrenson predicts the result for Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Mark Lawrenson has backed Manchester United to win Wednesday night's Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils, who have won just two of their last five Premier League games, will be desperate to keep pace with league leaders Manchester City by beating Roy Hodgson's side.

Manchester United will head into their clash with Crystal Palace on the back of a disappointing 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday evening.

But former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson has explained that he expects Manchester United to claim all three points against the Eagles.

He wrote in his column for BBC Sport:

"Crystal Palace have not plated particularly well in either of their past two games but they picked up four points in total and they are probably only one win away from safety now. I don't see them getting it against Manchester United, though. Ole Gunnar Solskaer's side didn't go all out for the win at Chelsea on Sunday but that was because a draw was a decent result for them, against a team looking to close the gap on them."

Mark Lawrenson further added in this regard:

"This will be different. United started their season by losing at home to Palace but they are much better on the road and I think they will get their own back at Selhurst Park."

Mark Lawrenson (BBC) has Predicted Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester United for tonight's Premier League game at Selhurst Park.



Will he be correct?#CPFC #MUFC https://t.co/EKTvDXJlpJ pic.twitter.com/upJS1pxclb — Soccer Facts (@Soccer_Stats) March 3, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been highly inconsistent in the Premier League in recent weeks. The Red Devils are currently second in the standings, 15 points behind league leaders Manchester City, who have played one game more.

Manchester United, who maintained their unbeaten away record in the Premier League against Chelsea on Sunday, will fancy their chances of extending their streak when they take on Crystal Palace. The Eagles are currently 13th in the Premier League table, 10 points above the relegation zone.

Manchester City are clear favorites to win the Premier League title this season

Manchester City's win over Wolves on Tuesday night increased their lead at the top of the table to 15 points. Pep Guardiola's side are the clear favorites to win the Premier League title this season.

Manchester United will look to tighten their grip on second place and fight off competition from the likes of Leicester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to end the season on a high before strengthening his side in the summer. Manchester United will want to mount a serious Premier League title challenge next season.