Premier League: Leicester vs Arsenal - Predictions, Tactics, Starting XI & more

Ozil dropped a masterclass against Leicester before

If there is one thing that can be said confidently before the start of the game, it is that none of the two teams is guaranteed a win here, despite Leicester having such a brilliant home record and Arsenal having one of their worst away records in years. With just three more games left to go, both the sides will fight tooth and nail to achieve their targets, as the home side looks to make it into the Europa League and Arsenal look to stay out of it.

Brendan Rodgers is a coach who prefers to dominate possession, unlike the Wolves, and therefore, Arsenal will be playing a team similar to them. Last time these two sides met, Mesut Ozil's brilliance helped Arsenal bag the three points, and Emery would yet again want his star player to replicate the same form he displayed last time at the Emirates against Leicester.

On the other hand, the home side will look to go all out on Arsenal, as they are desperate for the three points as well. Demarai Gray and Harvey Barnes are likely to start through the flanks, with Jamie Vardy, Leicester's top scorer, being the centre-man for them. Everything Vardy touches is turning into gold right now, and he seems to have unleashed his true potential under Rodgers. Sokratis and Koscielny will have a tough job in keeping him silent, and Arsenal should look to get a clean sheet instead of trying to outscore the opponent.

The fact that Chelsea have to face Manchester United gives Arsenal a breather, but in case Arsenal drop three points and United win their game, Unai Emery's men will drop to 6th on the table, with only two games to go. Hence, this game is a must-win for the Gunners, and it is believed that this is how Emery will line up his players for the game.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Leno, Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal, Kolasinac, Torreira, Xhaka, Niles, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Predicted Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell, Ndidi, Gray,, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.

Predicted score: Leicester 0-2 Arsenal