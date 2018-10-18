Premier League: Liverpool's probable XI vs Huddersfield Town

The Premier League will be back after the international break this weekend and Jurgen Klopp's men will be up against Huddersfield town at Kirklees Stadium for their 9th league game of the season.

The Reds are one of the three unbeaten teams in the Premier League and are currently level on points with Chelsea and Manchester City at the top of the league table.

We are lining up for an interesting tie and here is Liverpool's probable starting XI for the game.

Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker

Eyebrows were raised when the Reds decided to splash a huge among of £67.5 to sign the Brazillian goalkeeper from AS Roma in the Summer transfer window of 2018. But the shot-stopper paid Liverpool's trust with his brilliant performances and is currently leading the race for Premier League's Golden Glove with five clean sheets.

Defenders

Joe Gomez: The English international played as a right-back in Liverpool's last Premier League game against Manchester City and is likely to maintain his position ahead of Trent Alexender-Arnold.

Andy Robertson: Arguably the best left-back in the Premier League, Andy Robertson started in all of Liverpool's eight Premier League games this season.

Virgil van Dijk- The most expensive defender in the world, Virgil van Dijk remarkably improved Liverpool's defence since his arrival.

He picked up the injury during the international break but is set to be fit for playing against Huddersfield Town.

Dejan Lovren- The former Southampton defender started his first league game of the season against Manchester City before the international break and impressed in it. He won 80% of his tackles and also won eight of his 11 duels during the game.

Midfielders

Gini Wijnaldum: The Dutch international is one of the most underrated Liverpool players and is performing brilliantly in his new no.6 role.

The former Newcastle United man completed 52.25 passes per game this season and made 48 recoveries for the Reds.

Jordan Henderson: Liverpool captain is most likely to start the game for Liverpool, following Naby Keita's injury.

James Milner: The 32-year-old is among the Reds' best performers this season and contributed one goal and two assists in eight Premier League games.

Attackers

Mohamed Salah- The Egyptian international picked up an injury while on the international break but is set to be fit for the game against Huddersfield.

The former AS Roma attacker scored three and assisted one goal in the Premier League this season.

Daniel Sturridge- The former Chelsea striker is on a brilliant form lately and won the Liverpool's Player of the Month for September 2018. He scored four goals in all competitions for the Reds this season and is likely to start ahead of injured Sadio Mane.

Roberto Firmino: The Brazilian is not at his sublime best this season but is still an important part of Klopp's style of play at Anfield. The 27-year-old scored two goals in eight Premier League games for the Reds this season.