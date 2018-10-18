×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Premier League: Liverpool's probable XI vs Huddersfield Town

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Feature
755   //    18 Oct 2018, 10:06 IST

Liverpool FC v Southampton FC - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

The Premier League will be back after the international break this weekend and Jurgen Klopp's men will be up against Huddersfield town at Kirklees Stadium for their 9th league game of the season.

The Reds are one of the three unbeaten teams in the Premier League and are currently level on points with Chelsea and Manchester City at the top of the league table.

We are lining up for an interesting tie and here is Liverpool's probable starting XI for the game.

 Goalkeeper

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Alisson Becker

Eyebrows were raised when the Reds decided to splash a huge among of £67.5 to sign the Brazillian goalkeeper from AS Roma in the Summer transfer window of 2018. But the shot-stopper paid Liverpool's trust with his brilliant performances and is currently leading the race for Premier League's Golden Glove with five clean sheets.

 Defenders

Joe Gomez is in a brilliant form this season.
Joe Gomez is in a brilliant form this season.

Joe Gomez: The English international played as a right-back in Liverpool's last Premier League game against Manchester City and is likely to maintain his position ahead of Trent Alexender-Arnold.

Andy Robertson: Arguably the best left-back in the Premier League, Andy Robertson started in all of Liverpool's eight Premier League games this season.

Virgil van Dijk- The most expensive defender in the world, Virgil van Dijk remarkably improved Liverpool's defence since his arrival.

He picked up the injury during the international break but is set to be fit for playing against Huddersfield Town.

Dejan Lovren- The former Southampton defender started his first league game of the season against Manchester City before the international break and impressed in it. He won 80% of his tackles and also won eight of his 11 duels during the game.

 Midfielders

Jordan Henderson is likely to start against Huddersfield Town.
Jordan Henderson is likely to start against Huddersfield Town.

Gini Wijnaldum: The Dutch international is one of the most underrated Liverpool players and is performing brilliantly in his new no.6 role.

The former Newcastle United man completed 52.25 passes per game this season and made 48 recoveries for the Reds.

Jordan Henderson: Liverpool captain is most likely to start the game for Liverpool, following Naby Keita's injury.

James Milner: The 32-year-old is among the Reds' best performers this season and contributed one goal and two assists in eight Premier League games.

Attackers

Daniel Sturridge is in a brilliant form of late.
Daniel Sturridge is in a brilliant form of late.

Mohamed Salah- The Egyptian international picked up an injury while on the international break but is set to be fit for the game against Huddersfield.

The former AS Roma attacker scored three and assisted one goal in the Premier League this season.

Daniel Sturridge- The former Chelsea striker is on a brilliant form lately and won the Liverpool's Player of the Month for September 2018. He scored four goals in all competitions for the Reds this season and is likely to start ahead of injured Sadio Mane.

Roberto Firmino: The Brazilian is not at his sublime best this season but is still an important part of Klopp's style of play at Anfield. The 27-year-old scored two goals in eight Premier League games for the Reds this season.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Huddersfield Town Football Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp Premier League Teams
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Premier League 2018/19: Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town -...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Huddersfield Town vs Crystal...
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who played brilliantly against...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Preview: Huddersfield vs Crystal...
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea: Match preview, expected...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town: 4 Key Takeaways
RELATED STORY
Player ratings from Manchester City's 6-1 demolition of...
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield Town 0-3 Chelsea: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
4 things we learned from Huddersfield Town 0-3 Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us