Premier League, Manchester United 1-1 Wolves: 5 players who were poor for the Red Devils

Paul Pogba failed to power United to the top of the table

Manchester United had started the new season on a high, after comfortably seeing off arch-rivals Chelsea in the opening weekend. The Red Devils had pumped in four goals, while also managing a clean sheet. However, the trip to the Molineux on Monday represented a different test for both Solskjaer and his wards.

The Red Devils had faced Wolves three times last season in the Premier League and had failed to secure a win. Incidentally, United had lost both games at the Molineux, while only managing a draw at Old Trafford.

For Solskjaer, Monday night was an opportunity to measure how far his team had come from last season. It was also a personal challenge for the Norwegian, who had never won at Molineux and he made just one change to the team that won against Chelsea.

David De Gea started in goal, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw continued as the back four.

The midfield consisted of Paul Pogba alongside Scott McTominay, while Jesse Lingard was stationed in the No. 10 role. The front three consisted of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James, who had his first competitive start for United.

United started the game well and looked in control in the opening stages. They took the lead in the 27th minute though Anthony Martial. However, Wolves rallied back and equalized in the 55th minute, when Ruben Neves scored an absolute beauty from outside the box.

The away side had the chance to take the lead when Paul Pogba won a penalty in the 68th minute. However, the Frenchman failed to score and the game ended 1-1.

Solskjaer will be disappointed with the performance of these five players, who were poor on the night and cost United the game.

#5 Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford had a quiet night

With Anthony Martial continuing in the No. 9 role, Marcus Rashford had another run in the left forward position, a role he excelled in against Chelsea.

After scoring a brace against The Blues, the Englishman was expected to have an impact on this game as well. Sadly, Marcus Rashford had a quiet night and rarely troubled the Wolves backline.

The Englishman started the game brightly and laid down a very good through ball for Martial to score in the first half.

However, that was his only worthwhile contribution in the game, as Rashford failed to stretch the game from the left side. The Englishman was also wasteful from set-pieces and did not have a single shot on target.

