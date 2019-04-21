×
Premier League: 3 reasons why Manchester United lost 4-0 to Everton

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.80K   //    21 Apr 2019, 20:04 IST

Everton was brilliant tonight
Everton was brilliant tonight

Earlier in the week, Manchester United had been humiliated at Camp Nou by Barcelona. Today, they faced Everton in a match which would go a long way in deciding if United will play next season. It was never going to be an easy match for the Red Devils as the Toffees had done well against the 'big 6' recently.

They had held Liverpool to a draw, while they had won against both Chelsea and Everton. Everton started the match brilliantly as they were in no mood to give any advantage to the men from Manchester. Richarlison gave the lead to the hosts with a brilliant overhead kick. Gylfi Sigurdsson doubled the lead with a wonder strike from almost 35 yards.

The visitors must be hoping to make a comeback in the second but all the hopes were dashed by Lucas Digne who scored a brilliant volley to make it 3-0. Theo Walcott piled on the humiliation by making it 4-0 as United looked helpless.

Everton won the match 4-0 to rise to 7th in the standings. This is Everton's best win against Everton since 1981. On the other hand, United must beat both Manchester City and Chelsea in the next week to have any chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season. Let us look at a few of the reasons for the loss.

#1 Failure to deal with the set pieces

Richarlison with a brilliant finish
Richarlison with a brilliant finish

Long throws from Lucas Digne has been a great threat for the opposition. Solskjaer and his staff must have discussed this threat with the team. But all that effort didn't bear any fruit as Everton got their first goal from a long throw.

This was not the only time when United defence looked cluless on the set pieces. To make it worse, the defenders were not even to stop Everton from getting set piece opportunities. When United got a set piece oppurtunity of their own they messed that up too.

Everton was alert as Sigurdsson scored with a wonder strike on the counter. Even the third Everton goal came from a set piece as United failed to clear a corner properly.

Premier League 2018-19 Everton Manchester United Paul Pogba Marcus Rashford Ole Gunnar Solskjær Marco Silva
