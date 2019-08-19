Premier League News: Arsenal never want to play against Liverpool, says Unai Emery

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 271 // 19 Aug 2019, 16:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal v Olympique Lyonnais - Emirates Cup

What's the story?

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has jokingly admitted that the Gunners are not too keen on going up against European champions Liverpool, adding that their upcoming clash this weekend will be the ultimate chance to prove how far they can go.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal have had a perfect start to the new Premier League campaign, having established victories over Newcastle United and Burnley. They are next scheduled for a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

The Reds, who have kick-started what looks like another title challenge with wins over Norwich City and Southampton, will go into the game as overwhelming favorites, judging by the Gunner's record against them.

The London giants have not beaten Liverpool in the Premier League since April 2015 and have succumbed to a series of embarrassing defeats at Anfield, including 3-1, 4-0 and 5-1 losses, in the past three seasons.

The heart of the matter...

Ahead of the exciting clash, Emery has joked that Arsenal would rather not play Liverpool and has admitted that his players will need to be in fine form for the Anfield 'test'.

Speaking of the game, Emery joked (via Express Sport), "For us, we don't ever want to play against Liverpool – but it's really a challenge, a good test."

"Really our target is to reduce the distance [between us] and Manchester City and Liverpool last season, and when we go to play against them it's a big moment to show how [much stronger] we can be."

The Spaniard added, "Last week you asked me if we are better now than last year – I don't know. It's the same if you ask if we are going to be stronger with those three players up front."

"We need all the players to show how we are going to make a big difference to last year with the points. But I really think we have the spirit in the dressing room and I am very happy because I am seeing the team involved in this process now.

Advertisement

"We are going there [to Anfield] with six points from two games. Next week is a very good match for every supporter of Arsenal."

What's next?

You can catch the highly-anticipated clash between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield this Saturday.