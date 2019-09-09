Premier League News: Javi Gracia expresses surprise after being sacked following 'best season in Watford's history'

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 66 // 09 Sep 2019, 11:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Newcastle United v Watford FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Sacked Watford manager Javi Gracia has expressed his surprise at the sudden nature of his removal from the managerial position at Vicarage Road with a statement of gratitude to the club's supporters.

In case you didn't know...

Watford announced the dismissal of Gracia on Saturday and re-appointed former boss Quique Sanchez Flores, who was sacked after a single season in charge back in 2016.

The decision comes after the Hornets failed to win any of their four games of the new Premier League campaign, leaving them at the bottom of the table with just a single point. The side have not won in eight league matches - a run that stretches back to April. Last month's draw against Newcastle United earned them their only point of this term.

Gracia, who replaced Marco Silva at the start of 2018, was a popular figure at Vicarage Road as he led the club to the FA Cup final and an eleventh-placed finish in the Premier League last season, which was their best top-flight finish in 35 years.

The heart of the matter

Gracia has revealed that he was surprised at the timing and the manner in which he was sacked by Watford, but insisted his 'excellent' relationship with club owner Gino Pozzo remains unaffected by the decision.

In a statement released on Sunday, he said, "After the unexpected announcement about the termination of my contract after only four matches, I want to express my surprise after completing the best season in Watford's history."

"I respect this decision and I'd like to reassure that the excellent relationship I have with Gino Pozzo and Filippo Giraldi, and this is not going to change despite my abrupt exit of the club."

"I am grateful to this club for allowing me to manage this great club in the Premier League, it has been an incredible experience with very special moments like the FA Cup final I had the privilege to enjoy."

He further added, "I want to thank every single person who works for this club and has made my every day very easy."

Advertisement

"My gratefulness and love for this club will be eternal. And finally, I want to thank the fans for supporting me the way they did from Day one, until my last. I will always wish the fans and these players the best."

What's next?

Flores' second stint as Watford manager is set to kick off when they face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.