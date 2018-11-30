Premier League transfer news: Manchester United unwilling to pay €80m for world-class defender, Guardiola asks talented midfielder to stay or leave and more - November 30, 2018

Mourinho loves Varane

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the stories of the day!

#5 De Gea will sign the extension

Good news for United fans!

The situation of David De Gea is not pleasant for any of the parties involved. The Red Devils are somewhat worried about whether he will put pen to paper while the player himself has little option apart from staying at the Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, believes that the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper is keen on staying at the Theatre of Dreams and that a player of his caliber is something that the team needs.

"He wants to stay, and I want him to stay of course," Mourinho said. He's the level of player Manchester United needs.

"Manchester United needs the best players in the world.”

The former Real Madrid manager then went on to add that everyone involved in the situation wants the shotstopper to stay at the club. From De Gea’s agent to the club itself, they want the Spaniard to be at the club.

He also praised De Gea’s agent, Jorge Mendes, who is also Mourinho’s agent, for being caring towards his clients’ desire and doesn’t manipulate them for his own benefit.

"The manager wants him to stay, the board wants him to stay, David wants to stay, and his agent (Jorge Mendes) wants the player to do what he thinks is right."

"He is not the kind of agent who is manipulative like others," said Mourinho.

Finally, he revealed his hopefulness about the situation, stating that things are going to end with De Gea extending, according to his “feeling”.

"His agent lets him think and decide by himself so the point is to agree the contract and that's just my feeling, they are going to finish well."

