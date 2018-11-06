×
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United eye €100 million Madrid wizard as an alternative for Liverpool star and more – November 6, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
06 Nov 2018, 21:19 IST

Quite shocking for even Klopp
Quite shocking for even Klopp

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! The headline is exactly what it reads and it is just another great roller-coaster ride in the transfer rumour mill today.

And so, here are the biggest stories of the day!

#5 Newcastle scout admits to helping his boyhood club

Being a fan of a football team means that you always want your favourite team to do well, no matter what. For supporters of big clubs, it is always about winning competitions but for the ones lingering at the bottom, it is only about survival.

For Cordoba fans, it is the latter as they are at number 20 in the second division of Spain. And as an ardent fan of the Spanish club, Newcastle United’s scout Pedro Campos is doing all he can to help his club.

According to him, he tried to loan some Newcastle players to his favourite club in order to help them with their signing problems but it didn’t come to fruition in the end.

“Whenever it has been in my hands, yes," he said.

"In fact, I’m going to tell [you] something that few people know. This summer, when I saw the problems that Cordoba had with the signings, I sent a list of players for a possible loan from Newcastle - but it did not happen.”

He then added that he does all he can to help the Spanish side as he is a “follower and sufferer” and tries to help his childhood love – which, of course, happens with the permission of the Magpies.

“It’s [my support for Cordoba is] something that I have marked on the skin, something I feel. Yes, I am a follower and sufferer.

"And, therefore, wherever I am, I always try to be aware of what the team is doing and have as much information as possible - with permission from Newcastle, of course.”


Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
