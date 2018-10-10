×
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United prepare bid for €150 million full-back and more - October 10, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.83K   //    10 Oct 2018, 21:43 IST

Mourinho could be happy with this
Mourinho could be happy with this

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! With the international break coming in, club football might have taken a pause but the transfer rumours know no sleep.

And today, we have some big transfer stories regarding the Premier League. So, without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Morata on Hazard to Madrid

Former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is of the belief that Eden Hazard will find it almost impossible to reject Real Madrid. Only recently, Hazard openly admitted to wanting to move to the Bernabeu as it is a childhood dream of his.

His words resurged the rumours of him joining the Galacticos. After the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Belgian was heavily linked to the Bernabeu following a World Cup where he was the second best player.

However, while Madrid might have acquired his team-mate and the best goalkeeper of the 2018 World Cup, Thibaut Courtois, they couldn’t coax the Belgium captain to the capital.

And now, former Juventus striker, Morata, has admitted that he and Hazard talk about Madrid and that Chelsea would find it really hard to keep him at the club – despite the fact that Hazard doesn’t really want to leave Chelsea.

“We talk about it, yes. It’s not that Eden wants to leave Chelsea, it’s just that he won’t even think about it if Madrid go after him. If he’s said it that clearly it’s because that’s simply the truth,” said Morata.

“We also have to keep in mind that he has a great relationship with the club, he’s happy in London too. It’s not that he wants to leave the club no matter what, he will think about Chelsea too,” added the attacker.

Hazard has started the season brilliantly for Chelsea, scoring 7 goals from 8 appearances in the Premier League while also assisting three times.

Meanwhile, in totally unrelated news, Manchester United and Liverpool are heading towards a battle for the signature of Aaron Ramsey, who is yet to sign an extension with Arsenal and it is unlikely that he will, according to Evening Standard.

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
