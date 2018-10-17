×
Premier League transfer news: United make  €100 million bid for De Gea replacement and more - October 16, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.70K   //    17 Oct 2018, 21:23 IST

Out of United?
Out of United?

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! It is that time of the day/night when you – the readers – are fed with the daily dose of transfer window rumours with regards to the Premier League.

And so without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Ramon Calderon on Hazard

The subject of Eden Hazard joining Real Madrid just doesn’t seem to catch a break. After all, the player himself fueled the rumours with his words about dreaming to play for the Galacticos ever since his childhood.

Meanwhile, Ramon Calderon, the former president of Real Madrid, has stated that Chelsea’s stance on a player who clearly has his heart at Madrid is pointless and that what matters now is the Blues’ stand on a financial standpoint.

“There is no point having a player with you if he doesn’t want (to be there)," he said.

“Slavery was abolished a long time ago. Now the point is what Chelsea has decided to do, that will be I suppose a matter of money.”

Calderon then went on to mention Hazard’s openness in wanting to join the Merengues could make it difficult for the Londoners to keep him.

“If the player insists on doing what he’s publicly saying, it will be difficult for Chelsea to keep him and for Real Madrid it would be fantastic news I have to say.”

Finally, he praised the Belgian for the form that he is in right now and put him on the same pedestal as that of the two greats of football currently: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Now, I see he’s the player of Cristiano and Messi’s time.

“They are still playing but let’s say that he’s the player who’s going to receive from them the inheritance of being the best player in the world.”

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
