Premier League transfer news: Barcelona put €70 million price tag on Liverpool target and more - October 22, 2018

Imagine him with these guys

#5 Bonucci spills the beans

Manchester United wanted to sign at least one defender in the past summer window. This is basically the most known fact about the Red Devils’ summer transfer window. However, in the end, they couldn’t entice anyone to come to the Theatre of Dreams.

And if it wasn’t clear enough already, former Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci has openly claimed that he could have joined Manchester United this past summer. Jose Mourinho was linked with a plethora of defenders and the Italian was a common name among them.

And now, according to the player himself, there was a possibility of joining either one of Manchester United or Manchester City, who approached him in 2016.

'Basically, there have been some possibilities both with Manchester City and with Manchester United,' Bonucci explained.

'With Manchester City when I received that offer (in 2016) I actually talked to the club, I talked to Juventus and we decided that it was good for me to stay and to keep on winning with Juventus.’

He then added that the moment he got a chance to go back ‘home’ in Turin, he grabbed it with both hands and came to Juventus while rejecting all other offers.

'And this year when I was told there was a possibility to go back home, to come back to Juventus I just stopped listening to any other offers and I decided to come back here.'

