Premier League News: Sam Allardyce feels Manchester United and Chelsea's poor form can help Everton break into top six

Sam Allardyce

What's the story?

With Manchester United and Chelsea struggling at the moment, former Everton manager Sam Allardyce believes the Toffees have a golden opportunity to break into the top six this season.

In case you didn't know...

After spending over £100 million in the transfer market, Everton have started the season well with seven points from their opening four Premier League games.

The Toffees missed out on the Europa League qualification spots last time around after finishing the campaign with 54 points, three points behind seventh-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, they have a great chance of qualifying for Europe this season as big teams such as Manchester United and Chelsea continue to struggle.

The heart of the matter

Sam Allardyce believes Everton are in a great position to qualify for Europe this season. Speaking to talkSPORT, he said:

"I think Everton should break into the top six and if they’re going to break in, this is the season to do it. You’ve got the difficult situation at Chelsea and I feel at Manchester United as well.

Further elaborating on why Chelsea and Manchester United may not be able keep pace with the other top dogs, he remarked:

"United have gone even younger than Chelsea have with their squad this year; they’ve trimmed their squad down to the smallest number of experienced players I’ve probably ever seen.

I think Man United might find breaking in a bit of a struggle, so will Chelsea, so that gives an opening and an opportunity for a team like Everton."

Wolves, who have impressed one and all since returning to the top-flight, may not improve on last season's finish according to 'Big Sam'.

“I don’t think Wolves will do it because they’re in Europe for the first time in a long, long time and that will take a toll on the squad, as we saw with Burnley last year. It’ll be difficult for them," he continued.

Allardyce concluded:

“But certainly Everton, with the spending power they’ve had over the last few years and the players they’ve bought. There are probably only three or four players who still play on a regular basis from when I was there for a short period. They’ve changed the team that much and have spent heavily in the market again.

So I expect Everton to break into the top six.”

What's next?

After having engineered an inspiring 3-2 victory over Wolves last weekend, Marco Silva and co. will be aiming to continue the same vein for form when they travel to Bournemouth on September 15.