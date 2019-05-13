Premier League news: "So, all my players, eh?" Jurgen Klopp on the three Golden Boot winners

Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

What's the story?

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool might not have won the Premier League, but the manager was surely happy with two of his charges - Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane - sharing the Golden Boot along with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whom he managed while at Borussia Dortmund. The German manager joked that all three recipients of the are his players.

In case you didn't know...

Up until the last matchday, Salah was leading the scoring charts in the Premier League with 22 goals. Starting the day on 20 goals each, Mane and Aubameyang scored a brace apiece in their respective fixtures against Wolves and Burnley. This meant that all three forwards had scored 22 Premier League goals apiece this season. As such, the Golden Boot was shared among the three players.

Sergio Aguero almost won the award too when he added his name to the scoresheet during Manchester Ciity's 4-1 win over Brighton. However, the Argentine ended his season with 21 Premier League goals.

Harry Kane was initially also a contender for the prize. However, having been out with an ankle injury since mid-April, the English striker failed to add anymore goals to his tally of 17.

The heart of the matter

Klopp is certainly proud to have managed all the three Golden Boot winners. He was also shocked to learn that Aubameyang has also emerged as the top scorer in the Premier League by netting twice against Burnley.

During the post-match interview, Klopp said,

"Do we have the two top goalscorers, right?"

"Oh, Auba scored twice again? At Burnley? Wow, I never would have expected that"

"How do they do that now, do they make three golden boots? Or everybody gets it for three months?"

Advertisement

"So, all my players, eh?"

What's next?

Liverpool will face Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid on 1st June.