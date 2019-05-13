×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League news: "So, all my players, eh?" Jurgen Klopp on the three Golden Boot winners

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
13 May 2019, 09:11 IST

Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

What's the story?

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool might not have won the Premier League, but the manager was surely happy with two of his charges - Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane - sharing the Golden Boot along with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whom he managed while at Borussia Dortmund. The German manager joked that all three recipients of the are his players.

In case you didn't know...

Up until the last matchday, Salah was leading the scoring charts in the Premier League with 22 goals. Starting the day on 20 goals each, Mane and Aubameyang scored a brace apiece in their respective fixtures against Wolves and Burnley. This meant that all three forwards had scored 22 Premier League goals apiece this season. As such, the Golden Boot was shared among the three players.

Sergio Aguero almost won the award too when he added his name to the scoresheet during Manchester Ciity's 4-1 win over Brighton. However, the Argentine ended his season with 21 Premier League goals.

Harry Kane was initially also a contender for the prize. However, having been out with an ankle injury since mid-April, the English striker failed to add anymore goals to his tally of 17.

The heart of the matter

Klopp is certainly proud to have managed all the three Golden Boot winners. He was also shocked to learn that Aubameyang has also emerged as the top scorer in the Premier League by netting twice against Burnley.

During the post-match interview, Klopp said,

"Do we have the two top goalscorers, right?"
"Oh, Auba scored twice again? At Burnley? Wow, I never would have expected that"
"How do they do that now, do they make three golden boots? Or everybody gets it for three months?"
Advertisement
"So, all my players, eh?"

What's next?

Liverpool will face Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid on 1st June.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Golden Boot
Advertisement
Premier League 18-19: Predicting the Golden Boot race
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Golden Boot winners of last 10 seasons
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot - February 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp names three players who should've been in the PFA Team of the Year
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot: March 2019
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola - Comparing the two top managers of the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 Times Jurgen Klopp blamed odd reasons for not winning
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 contenders for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp: The Messiah of Merseyside
RELATED STORY
Salah enjoys Premier League Golden Boot win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us