Premier League News: Trent Alexander-Arnold can't 'defend like Aaron Wan-Bissaka', claims former Manchester United defender

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 485 // 13 Aug 2019, 13:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has boldly claimed that standout Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot defend like new Red Devils signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Parker added that the former Crystal Palace defender is the best full-back in the Premier League.

In case you didn't know...

Alexander-Arnold drew plaudits from different sections for his solid defensive displays for Liverpool last season and was also lauded for his contribution in the final third of the pitch as he impressed down the right-wing throughout the campaign.

Last season, the 20-year-old broke the Premier League record for assists by a defender with a tally of 12. He is showing no signs of stopping in the new campaign as he recently became only the eighth player to register an assist in five consecutive Premier League appearances with his cross for Divock Origi's headed goal against Norwich City last Friday.

Meanwhile, Wan-Bissaka made his Manchester United debut in Sunday's 4-0 rout of Chelsea after signing for the club from Crystal Palace for a hefty £50 million fee this summer.

The Red Devils also secured the signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City in an attempt to strengthen their defence after they only managed two clean sheets at home in the previous season.

The heart of the matter

Parker has heaped praise on Wan-Bissaka, following his impressive debut last weekend and has put him ahead of Alexander-Arnold as the best right-back in the Premier League.

Speaking in a podcast on We Are The Busby Boys, he said,

"I’ve said it many times, I watched him often last year, I just like what he does.

"People talk about the lad at Liverpool [Alexander-Arnold] but he can’t defend like Wan Bissaka, whose defending and positioning is very good. He wants to defend, he loves it.

Advertisement

"And every time he won a tackle [against Chelsea] there was no doubt he won it cleanly. You would think he had been there years. I’m judging him as a defender. He is the best right-back in the Premier League.

"There’s always a question about him going forward, he can learn that he will get better and better. He’s playing for a team who will allow him to do that.

"If you’re playing next to him as a centre-half, you’re saying to yourself ‘there’s my get out of jail card’ because he wants to make those tackles and wants to protect that right-hand side.

"He doesn’t want to give anyone a yard or see anybody deliver crosses from his side of the park. I thrive on that. I love that."

What's next?

While Manchester United are scheduled to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on 19th August, Liverpool are set to take on Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.