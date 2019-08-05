Premier League: Opinion - Manchester United's Transfer Window Review

Manchester United's official summer signings so far.

After a string of haggles in the last few weeks, Harry Maguire finally secured his switch to Old Trafford for a world-record fee of £80m. Despite spending over £140m on three signings in the ongoing transfer market, Manchester United are pushing to add at least one more player before the window shuts on August 8.

Regardless of making positive moves in the summer, Man United still, have a long journey to make before considering themselves at par with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool. However, the Red Devils have a lot of positives to take from the outings of their new arrivals Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in pre-season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has overseen an upgrade to his United defence from last season, which conceded above 50 goals in the Premier League. Since his arrival, Wan-Bissaka has patrolled the right-flank with aplomb, keeping the opposition's wide players at bay.

Already, Ole's back-four looks solid with Aaron Wan-Bissaka deployed as a right back. Victor Lindelof, Man United's best central defender last term, will have an imposing player in Harry Maguire to form the centre-back pairing.

Dan James, being alien to the Premier League environment, is still an unfinished article but, his supersonic pace and tenacity suggest that the Welsh winger has a bright future at Man United. Moreover, James' vibrancy could play a vital part in the pressing style which Ole is seeking to implement at the Old Trafford.

Despite United signing only three players till now, their transfer window has been a step in the right direction. Still, the Red Devils are some distance away to challenge for major trophies.

With four days left before the transfer window shuts, the manager is optimistic that the backroom staff could push for 'one or two' more singings. Below are Ole's comments:

"We're still hope one or two deals can be done. We've been working on cases for a long time and suddenly the deal can be done when it's dragging on."

"Everyone who has been in pre-season has a big part to play and most of them have impressed. "

"But it (transfer speculation) doesn't stop (after the deadline) because you still have to plan for the next transfer window and next summer."

Potential Arrivals

#1 Sean Longstaff

Manchester United could make a late approach for Longstaff.

As Ole hinted towards dragging negotiations, Man United could engineer a late bid for Sean Longstaff. Despite a positive pre-season campaign, the midfield remains an area of concern for Solskjaer. Bruno Fernandes was deemed close to complete a switch to Old Trafford but, recent reports suggest otherwise.

The manager is determined to improve his engine room, and in spite of Newcastle's resistance, Ed Woodward could launch an offer in the last week of the window. Despite Magpies' £50m price-tag for Longstaff, United could initiate advanced talks with the Tyneside outfit.

#2 Mario Mandzukic

United have expressed their interest in Mario Mandzukic.

Despite Paulo Dybala's move to Old Trafford being highly unlikely, Juventus are adamant to prise Romelu Lukaku away from Manchester this summer. In a bid to sign the Belgian, the Italian champions are ready to offer players other than Dybala.

Recently, United have monitored Mario Mandzukic at Juventus as a replacement for the departing Lukaku. With the Red Devils' interest concrete, this story could gather serious pace in the next few days.

Transfer Review

Thus far, the Old Trafford chiefs have pulled off some great business with the recruitment of young and hungry British talents. However, besides Harry Maguire, both signings are planned for long-term dividends. United need to acquire players who could create a pathway for their youngsters to shine in the coming seasons.

In addition to this, Ed Woodward is yet to sell the players deemed surplus to requirements- like Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo, or Phil Jones. Although, a lot could change in the coming few days, and let's hope that United are able to push a few deals over the line.

Transfer Business Rating - 6/10.