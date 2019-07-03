Premier League pioneer Noel White passes away aged 89

Noel White (left) was one of the three founders of the Premier League

One of the five men behind the foundation of the English Premier League, Noel White, has passed away after a long illness, aged 89.

Noel White was chairman of Liverpool when he was one of five men who founded the Premier League, one of the world's most popular and lucrative footballing competitions.

But White wasn't always a high-powered executive at the top of the game. He was a man of humble beginnings. A self-made businessman who founded a chain of successful music shops, he went into the hotel business before deciding to invest in his hometown club Altrincham FC after reading a child's plea for investment in the club, published in a local newspaper.

Alongside his business partner Peter Swales, who later left Altrincham to take up a board position with Manchester City, White oversaw his local side's transformation from an obscure county team on the verge of bankruptcy to one of the most feared names outside of the Football League. Altrincham invested in better players and facilities, and results soon began to improve, not to mention attendances. The Cheshire side rose to the top of the non-league pyramid, enjoying FA Cup wins over several professional clubs including Crewe Alexandra and Sheffield United.

White's time at Altrincham was so successful, he was later offered the opportunity to join the board at Liverpool, where he spent more than 20 years as a director, as well as spending a season as chairman. White earned particular respect from Liverpool fans for his behaviour in the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster and was also highly regarded for helping to bring the Merseyside club's Anfield stadium up to modern standards.

In 2013, White was recognised for services to football with the award of a British Empire Medal. He continued to serve numerous roles at varying levels of football, remaining life president of Altrincham and serving as a member of UEFA's national team committee.

Tributes to White have poured in from across the footballing world, from figures such as former Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish, who said; "Noel was a good man and his loss is keenly felt."