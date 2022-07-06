Premier League player arrested on suspicion of rape was asleep when cops raided his house at 3AM - Reports 

The Premier League star, who was arrested on suspicion of rape, was reportedly taken into custody during a dramatic raid at his house on Monday morning.

British news outlet The Telegraph first reported that an "internationally renowned" player in his late 20s was arrested in North London. The player's club are aware of the situation, but the man cannot be named due to legal reasons.

The Telegraph @Telegraph EXCLUSIVE: Telegraph Sport revealed on Monday how the player had been arrested in the early hours over an alleged rape on a different woman EXCLUSIVE: Telegraph Sport revealed on Monday how the player had been arrested in the early hours over an alleged rape on a different woman telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… 🔴EXCLUSIVE: Telegraph Sport revealed on Monday how the player had been arrested in the early hours over an alleged rape on a different woman telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

According to The Sun, six police cars arrived at the man's mansion while he was asleep at 3 a.m. to take him away. The woman, who is also in her 20s, reported the alleged attack and showed police photos of her "bruising." The woman accused the player of assaulting her in the Mediterranean last month.

The Premier League star was handcuffed and taken into custody before being questioned by detectives for "at least 15 hours." The player has already begun pre-season training and is also set to play for his country at the Qatar World Cup later this year.

The Sun also reported that the woman spoke to the Met upon her return to the UK and made a full statement regarding her claims on Sunday, July 3.

The Telegraph has also reported that the man was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

Premier League player's rape arrests sends shockwaves through club

The star's club can also not be legally named, but an "insider" told The Sun (as quoted in the previously referenced article):

“The allegations are of the utmost seriousness. Club bosses are stunned about this. The player was due to be on a pre-season tour. He will now not be travelling with the side."

“The law must be allowed to dictate what happens next. The player’s colleagues are absolutely dumbstruck about this. It is a hammer blow to the club, but the police must do their job.”

Scotland Yard last night told the news outlet:

“An allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police. It was reported the alleged rape happened in June."

“A man was arrested at an address in London on suspicion of rape and taken into custody where he remains. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

The player's club have been approached for comment, but have yet to officially reply.

BBC Sport @BBCSport A Premier League player arrested in north London on Monday on suspicion of rape has been questioned over two further rape allegations against a different woman. A Premier League player arrested in north London on Monday on suspicion of rape has been questioned over two further rape allegations against a different woman.

