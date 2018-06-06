5 Premier League players who can win Ballon d'Or in the future

The Ballon d'Or has been dominated by Messi and Ronaldo, here are 5 Premier League players who could threaten the eternal duo

Uday Jaria ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 17:19 IST

Cristiano is the last Premier League-based player to win the award

The Ballon d’Or Award has been dominated by the duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi over the past decade.

Both of them have won the award 5 time each so far and are favoured to win again this year, depending on performances at the World Cup. However, some players have emerged who could give the eternal duo a run for their money.

The Premier League being one of the best leagues is a host to some of these talents and having been overshadowed by the Spanish La Liga for the better part of two decades now, it is time someone from the league steps up to compete.

The last Premier League based player to win the Ballon d'Or was Ronaldo himself in 2008, no other England-based player has come close to competing for the prestigious award. Nevertheless, times are changing and some players are looking like they have what it takes to compete for the top individual titles.

Here is a look at 5 top Premier League talents who could win the prestigious award in the nearest future:

#5 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)

Alli has shown the attitude needed to be a top player

Despite being just 22-year-old, Alli has established himself as one of the biggest footballing talents in the world.

Known for his finishing ability and creative talents, he joined Spurs from MK Dons in 2015 and has played 106 Premier League games, scoring 37 goals for the club. Alli was twice named the PFA Young Player of the Season, in the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 seasons and was also a part of the Team of the Year for both seasons.

The tyro scored nine goals in 36 games in the league last season and made 10 assists. He also scored two goals and made four assists in the Champions League.

The Tottenham man has scored two goals in 24 games for England and his creativity will play an important part for the Three Lions at the World Cup. With his peak years ahead of him, he could be competing with the world's best for the Ballon d'Or in the near future.